10 New Cars in 2024 That Will Depreciate the Fastest

Purchasing a new car in 2024? Depreciation is an inevitability, but certain cars hold their value for longer than others. Considering a new vehicle as an investment, the right purchase — along with proper maintenance — can grant you a better resale value in the future.

Here are 10 cars with the fastest depreciation of 2024, based on What Car’s research. Ranked from fastest to slowest, their reviews give you a look at why they’ve earned this dubious distinction.

1. DS 3

Autocar’s review reports that the DS 3 E-Tense is a simple-to-drive compact SUV, available as all-electric, that suffers from lackluster performance and power, limited interior space and an antiquated infotainment system.

2. Maserati Ghibli

According to Car and Driver, the Maserati Ghibli interior isn’t as luxurious as other high-end cars and its fuel-efficiency isn’t great. In terms of performance, there are cheaper luxury cars that outclass it.

3. Vauxhall Corsa Electric

Auto Express reviewed the Vauxhall Corsa Electric, finding that its ample performance is countered by its expensive price and “heavy depreciation.”

4. Nissan Leaf

The Nissan Leaf is a spacious electric vehicle on the affordable side, but it features limited range and slower charging than other models, per Car and Driver’s review.

5. Vauxhall Mokka Electric

According to Auto Express, the Vauxhall Mokka-e is a refined, easy drive with a number of tech and safety features. It’s also marked by heavy discounting on its trade-in value.

6. Maserati Quattroporte

The Maserati Quattroporte is an expensive luxury car with a showy exterior, sturdy suspension and nimble handling. Unfortunately, the hefty price tag carries quick depreciation.

7. Renault Zoe

Electrifying reviewed the Renault Zoe and determined it to be a simple, fun drive with a good level of interior space. However, it costs more than other small cars.

8. DS 9

The DS 9 features solid control and stability but lacks the range of competitor models and is noted for its poor residual value forecast, per Auto Car’s review.

9. Peugeot e-2008

This French electric SUV is a quiet ride with a good amount of features, though it’s a bit on the small side, per Car Expert’s review. With a price of approximately $60,000, it’s a shame that it doesn’t hold its value all that well.

10. BMW 8-Series

According to Car and Driver, the BMW 8-Series is a powerful coupe backed by a comfortable interior and plenty of driver-assistance technology. Conversely, none of its features are new for this year, which may lend to its quicker depreciation.

