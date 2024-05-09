10 New Car Models You Won’t Regret Buying

Buyer’s remorse — the feeling of regret, guilt or anxiety after making a purchase — can occur from any sort of purchase. But the term is most often used, and felt by the consumer, with items that are significant, require a commitment or are costly, like houses or cars.

With respect to the latter, although prices declined 1% from February to March 2024, and were down 2.7% year-over-year, the average transaction price of a new vehicle in the U.S. in March was $47,218, per Kelley Blue Book (KBB).

According to KBB, in March 2021, there were 30 vehicles that had a transaction price under $25,000. Now, only eight models sell for under $25,000 and only two under $20,000. Americans have no choice to spend more on new cars, trucks and SUVs, and more are susceptible to suffering buyer’s regret as a result.

Of course, the best way to combat buyer’s remorse is to know exactly what you’re in for before you make any purchase that you’re unsure about, regardless of the sticker price. Finding a car that suits your needs and fits your budget is possible, but with over 500 model on the market today, you have to do your homework.

A good place to read reviews and compare alternatives is Car and Driver. The auto authority’s editors released their top picks for 2024 in January, based on their rigorous instrument and road testing criteria, and we’ve chosen 10 best buys from dozens more listed on their site, all of which should be dependable, sure-fire purchases that won’t cause you any regrets buying them.

1. Acura Integra Type S

Starting MSRP: $51,800

Slotting nicely between a sport compact and an entry-level luxury vehicle, the Type S is Acura’s cheapest model, though it’s till priced above $50K. Based on the Civic, the Integra’s advanced tech and extra features make it a satisfying choice for discernible drivers who want an extravagant drive, but don’t want to pay top dollar for it.

2. BMW X5

Starting MSRP: $66,195

This midsize crossover is a favorite of Car and Driver and is an “agreeable — and agreeably luxurious — middle ground” between the Porsche Cayenne and the Genesis GV80. The X5 provides a great combo of power, performance and utility and offers tons of standard features and personalized options, “from blue brake calipers to heated armrests,” notes Edmunds.

3. Chevrolet Trax

Starting MSRP: $20,400

A just a hair over $20,000, the Chevy Trax is one of Car and Driver’s best and most affordable SUVs. And it’s spacious to boot. It’s 106.3-inch wheelbase matches the bigger Honda CR-V and there’s 37% more cargo space than previous models. In picking up Cars.com’s Best Car of 2024 award, the fully-redesigned Trax stood out in quality, innovation and value.

4. Honda Accord

Starting MSRP: $27,895

“The king of midsize sedans,” according to KBB, the Accord is one of the longest-running and most successful nameplates sold in the U.S.. coming in a choice of hybrid and conventional powertrains and a full complement of safety and convenience features, the Accord is coveted for its excellent reliability and resale value, making it a good choice for new and used buyers.

5. Honda Civic

Starting MSRP: $23,950

Ranked #1 in compact sedans by MotorTrend, the Civic has been one of the most reliable cars across generations. The Honda Civic was introduced over 40 years ago and is still one of the most versatile cars around. “Available in sedan and hatchback forms, the Civic is an excellent example of an inexpensive car that doesn’t feel cheap,” said MotorTrend.

6. Hyundai Ioniq 5

Starting MSRP: $41,800

You won’t get buyer’s remorse, or range anxiety, when you buy the 2024 Ioniq 5 from Hyundai. While higher trims cost a bit more than the average driver would like, the Ioniq 5 has the range and features to convert penny pinchers. The 58.0-kWh battery pack base model boasts an EPA-estimated range of 220 miles, while the available 77.4-kWh pack offers up to 303 miles of EPA-estimated range on a full charge. Great looks on the outside and quality on the inside, the Ioniq 5 is a great USV that also charges fast, claims KBB.

7.Kia EV9

Starting MSRP: $56,395

Although Americans have been slow to adopt electric vehicles (EVs), sales continue to climb. So do the amount of models that current make up the EV segment. But some companies are “killing it” with EVs, according to Motor1, who praises Kia’s range and the EV9 in particular, claiming “it’s not just that the EV9 is the only game in town. It’s a fabulous car.”

8. Porsche 718 Cayman/Boxster

Starting MSRP: $68,300/$70,400

Going way up-market, if you’re ok with treating yourself to this iconic sports car spend, the two 718 models have the same superior engine, produce the same excellent horsepower, torque and performance numbers and have the same dimensions. While the Boxster has less rear luggage space and is roughly half an inch shorter (and is a couple thousand dollars more expensive), the only question you need to be asking yourself is, “do I want the hardtop coupe or the cabriolet?”

9. Subaru BRZ/Toyota GR86

Starting MSRP: $30,195/$29,300

The BRZ shares a platform with the Toyota GR86 and both 2×2 performance coupes are similar mechanically and visually, have attractive features and are both priced right around $30,000. The BRZ is a little pricier than the GR86, but both are surprisingly powerful and practical.

10. Toyota Prius

Starting MSRP: $27,950

Discount Toyota’s long-running hybrid vehicle’s popularity at your peril. Just because it’s a mainstay on nearly all “Best of” or car reliability lists, The all-wheel-drive model and the Prius Prime have more power, but the Prius baser model is no slouch. With 194 hp that can hit 60 mph in 7.1-seconds, the Prius starting price is only $27,950.

