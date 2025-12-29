10 Must-Read Personal Finance Books To Grow Your Wealth in 2026

One of the smartest ways to improve your financial future is by learning from the money experts, and personal finance books are a great start. But with thousands of titles available, finding the right ones can feel overwhelming.

Don’t worry, though — GOBankingRates has rounded up the 10 best personal finance books to read in 2026 so you don’t have to do anything but sit back with a good book and learn how to start building your wealth.

1. Best for Organizing Your Money in the New Year

“I Will Teach You To Be Rich”

Written by Ramit Sethi, this book will give you a new perspective on how you can develop the best personal money management skills to cover everything from paying off debt to automating your day-to-day banking. Everyone has a different concept of what it is to be “rich,” but Sethi’s approach teaches yu how to be more conscientious in your spending habits in 2026.

Be Aware: The $50 Mistake Warren Buffett Says Everyone Should Avoid

For You: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

2. Best for Budgeting in 2026

“Get Good with Money”

Everything starts with a budget, and author Tiffany Aliche not only knows this but teaches you how to put your finances first. Aliche is a popular financial influencer thanks in large part to her framework for what she dubs a “noodle budget.” This guideline and method will help you assess your current spending and savings habits during all big financial events in your life, such as buying your first home or losing your job.

3. Best for Investors

“The Intelligent Investor – Third Edition”

Originally published in 1949, this book has just been released in a 75th anniversary edition that’s been updated with commentaries by financial journalist Jason Zweig.

The book outlines Benjamin Graham’s “value investing” philosophy, providing a guide to investing for individuals looking to develop sensible strategies and protect their investments. Zweig’s commentary provides additional details and helps readers understand how to apply Graham’s timeless practices to today’s investment market.

Warren Buffett said that this book is “by far the best book about investing ever written.” Reviewers praise the book’s quality and value, noting that the commentary is helpful and further breaks down Graham’s ideas so that they’re easily understood.

Since the content from the original edition is bolded, individuals who already have the original can quickly identify and read the commentary for additional depth.

4. Best for Minimizing Taxes

“Tax-Free Wealth: How to Build Massive Wealth by Permanently Lowering Your Taxes”

Written for businesses and individuals looking to minimize their tax obligations, this third-edition book by Tom Wheelwright, certified public accountant (CPA), focuses on how to use the tax code as a road map to building wealth. This new version covers topics such as tax deductions, credits and incentives, as well as the latest tax reforms. It explores ways to legally minimize tax burdens to build and preserve wealth.

5. Best for Building Habits

“Financial Joy: Banish Debt, Grow Your Money and Unlock Financial Freedom in 10 Weeks”

Authors Ken and Mary Okoroafor started as working-class immigrants and built their financial freedom with good money habits and savvy investing.

They share their expertise in this book so readers can take control of their finances, develop good money habits, multiply their income, save for retirement, and more. The book is suitable for those who may be financially struggling, worried about retirement or who just want to improve their personal finance habits.

6. Best for Homeownership

“Real Estate the Ramsey Way: Making Homeownership a Blessing, Not a Burden”

Dave Ramsey shares his advice to help potential homeowners avoid financial pitfalls and mistakes when buying a home. He does so in a concise 70 pages, making this book a detailed yet easy read. This book is ideal for the first-time homeowner and explores real estate buying, selling, and investing strategies to help you build wealth.

Find Out: The No. 1 Way Americans Become Millionaires Is Pretty Boring — and Easy To Do

7. Best for Getting to the Root of Your Money Problems

“Money’s Not a Math Problem: The Real Reason You’re Broke and What to Do About It”

Jade Warshaw, financial coach and co-host of “The Ramsey Show,” gets to the root of the issues behind money problems.

She shares her personal story of how she and her husband paid off $460,000 in debt and provides tips and advice to change your attitude about budgeting. This book is just 70 pages, making it a user-friendly and accessible read for anyone struggling with budgeting and finance concerns.

8. Best for Learning About Current Investment Options

“A Random Walk Down Wall Street: The Best Investment Guide That Money Can Buy”

This book is a comprehensive investing guide for anyone who is just getting started or working toward retirement. Burton G. Malkiel shares strategies for achieving above-average investment results. In this 50th anniversary edition, he also explores current investment trends and analyzes meme stocks, NFTs and cryptocurrencies. The book includes step-by-step guidance to protect and grow your investments.

It’s engaging and entertaining, includes detailed advice on what investors should and shouldn’t do, and is informative without being overwhelmingly technical.

9. Best for Retirement Planning

“How to Retire: 20 Lessons for a Happy, Successful, and Wealthy Retirement”

Ideal for anyone who wants to prepare for and enjoy a comfortable retirement, this book can help you maximize your retirement savings.

Author Christine Benz, a Morningstar columnist and podcaster, interviewed 20 retirement thought leaders. She shares the lessons they believe can contribute to retirement success while also covering ideas like how to optimize happiness and live life with no regrets through thought-provoking and actionable advice.

10. Best for Making Money Changes in 2026

“The Great Money Reset”

This book is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to reevaluate their approach to money and make big life improvements.

Financial expert Jill Schlesinger explores how to change your life in the post-pandemic era. She presents 10 steps to help you change your work, wealth and life, and guides you through the process of rethinking some finance concepts that may have changed since the pandemic.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Must-Read Personal Finance Books To Grow Your Wealth in 2026

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.