10 Most Valuable $2, $50 and $100 Bills You Could Still Find in Your Wallet

Rare coins and bills that haven’t been released to the public are often worth a lot of money thanks to an error or specific mint condition, but what about $2, $50 and $100 legal tender notes that are still in circulation? It turns out that rare bills still in circulation could be worth a lot of paper money. Different ways of engraving and printing can alter paper currency’s value, so much so that what seems like a regular $2 bill to the untrained eye is actually worth thousands.

Some of the most valuable $2, $50 and $100 bills in circulation could very well be in your pocket, so it’s definitely worth exploring the contents of your wallet to see if anything is worth more money than its face value. Here are the most valuable bills still out there.

Most Valuable $2 Bills

A Federal Reserve note is meant to be worth whatever is stamped on its surface. However, any rare bill collector can tell you it might be worth much more than the paper it’s printed on. Here are some $2 bills for which to keep your eyes peeled.

1928 Series $2 Bill

The first series of the small-size $2 bill, the 1928 series is rare and highly sought after, especially the notes with red seals. Though a very rare and uncirculated 1928-B can be worth upwards of $20,000, a circulated $2 bill from the 1928 series, especially with the red seal color, can fetch anywhere from $4 to $175.

1953 Red Seal $2 Bill

This series is not as rare as the 1928 series but still holds value. Circulated non-star notes in fine or extremely fine condition are worth between $3 and $6. However, uncirculated values start at around $12, and if they have star notes — meaning there is a star at the end of the serial number — and are in fine or extremely fine circulated condition, they could be worth between $15 and $18.

1976 Bicentennial $2 Bill

Printed to mark America’s Bicentennial, some of these bills, particularly those with unique serial numbers or errors, can be worth more than face value. Specifically, banknotes with errors, unique serial numbers and misprints are valued from $5 to over $500.

1995 $2 Star Note

Star notes are replacement bills and are always of interest to collectors, with the 1995 series being relatively scarce. Though most will be worth just $2, the USCA lists a value of $500 on certain uncirculated $2 bills from 1995.

Most Valuable $50 Bills

The currency issued by the Federal Reserve Bank will always be worth the amount it says, whether the American dollar has gone up or down. However, collectors place extra value on rare bills in good condition, so these $50 would be worth more than that.

1934 Series $50 Bill

The older the series, the more valuable it often is. The 1934 series of the $50 bill, especially those with star serial numbers or unique markings, can fetch high prices. In extremely fine, crisp condition, a 1934 $50 Federal Reserve Note sells for around $65 to $75 from certain dealers.

1929 Brown Seal $50 Bill

This series is noted for its brown seal, year and serial numbers, making it a unique and collectible item. These $50 Bills from the 1929 series with the brown seal could be worth $75 to $100 if still in circulation but in good condition.

1985 $50 Star Note

Star notes from this year can be rare, depending on their condition and print run numbers. Uncirculated can be worth $60 to $398, but if they are in circulation they could be worth $75 to $85.

Most Valuable $100 Bills

If you have $100 bills in your wallet you’re likely doing pretty well in general, but what if they are worth even more than you think? Here are a few $100 bills still in circulation that might be worth selling to a collector.

1966 Red Seal $100 Bill

This particular series is quite rare and can be very valuable, especially in uncirculated conditions. It’s estimated that certain bills from this series could be worth between $135 to $169.

1996 $100 Star Note

As with other denominations, star notes in the $100 category from this year are rare and can be of significant value. Most are worth the face value of $100, but there are bills in this series worth anywhere from $150 to $350.

2009A Series $100 Bill

Later series are not usually as valuable, but certain star notes or bills with unique serial numbers from this series can be more valuable than their face value. Some of the more valuable rare printings can be worth upwards of $1,175.

Final Take To GO

The value of American currency often goes beyond its face value, especially for collectors. The rarity, condition and historical background of a bill can significantly increase its worth. For those interested in numismatics, finding a rare $2, $50 or $100 bill can be an exciting and potentially lucrative discovery.

Remember, though, to always consult with an expert or a reliable currency auction dealer for an accurate assessment of a bill’s worth. While not every bill will be a hidden treasure, there are still valuable pieces of history circulating out there.

