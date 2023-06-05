10 Most Popular Retirement Cities in the US — Can You Afford Them?

When you imagine an ideal retirement, what does it look like? For many, the location is a big part of the picture. Beautiful weather, a vibrant community, a comfortable lifestyle. All that sounds great, but when you're on a fixed income, affordability becomes a crucial factor.

For the last seven years, SmartAsset has examined Census Bureau data to find out where American retirees are moving. Why these cities are top choices isn't certain, but climate, recreation, and taxes all seem to be common reasons.

Cities in Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Nevada took top spots, states that share some combination of warm weather, fun, and no state income tax. Let's take a look at the most popular choices and see how they rate on affordability.

Mesa, Arizona

Median housing price: $269,400

$269,400 City-Data cost of living index: 95.3

The third-largest city in Arizona, Mesa offers a warm and arid climate that many seniors find appealing - in fact, almost a quarter of its half million residents are age 60 and older. The sales tax is also slightly lower here than in nearby Phoenix, so your dollar will stretch a bit further.

Henderson, Nevada

Median housing price: $365,900

$365,900 City-Data cost of living index: 98.6

Also a desert city, and one of two Nevada locations in the top 10, Henderson gives residents the chance to enjoy warm weather and sun for most of the year. It also boasts a large number of 55+ senior living communities.

San Antonio, Texas

Median housing price: $167,700

$167,700 City-Data cost of living index: 87.5

When you think of San Antonio, you might remember the Alamo, but did you know it's also the seventh largest city in the United States? San Antonio's affordability coupled with all the amenities and activities that come with a big city make it a top destination for retirees. You can also take advantage of the fact that Texas has no state income tax.

North Las Vegas, Nevada

Median housing price: $279,800

$279,800 City-Data cost of living index: 97.8

The second Nevada city on the list is more affordable than Henderson, especially when it comes to housing, while offering the same warm and dry climate. It's also closer to downtown Las Vegas, giving retirees plenty of options for things to do.

Boise, Idaho

Median housing price: $322,300

$322,300 City-Data cost of living index: 93.7

For those who prefer actual seasons over year-round hot weather, Boise is home to many retirement communities. Its proximity to some of the country's best National Parks make the city a top choice for active seniors that love the outdoors.

Wilmington, North Carolina

Median housing price: $279,900

$279,900 City-Data cost of living index: 95.1

In coastal Wilmington, residents can enjoy an almost-tropical climate and an abundance of beaches. Almost 27% of the population are seniors, and the city boasts the highest retention rate of retirees in the SmartAsset study.

Frisco, Texas

Median housing price: $448,000

$448,000 City-Data cost of living index: 95.7

Frisco sits at the far northern edge of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, offering relatively easy access to big-city amenities without all of the associated hassles. In addition to having no state income tax, residents can take advantage of a number of retiree-friendly tax benefits Texas offers, such as a special homestead exemption that reduces property taxes.

Miami, Florida

Median housing price: $369,100

$369,100 City-Data cost of living index: 116.2

Despite being by far the most expensive city on the list, Miami remains a top destination for retirees. With beaches, plenty of dining and entertainment, and a famously vibrant nightlife, there's always things to do. Like Texas, Florida has no state income tax, taking some of the sting out of the higher cost. Seniors make up nearly 25% of the population here, and there are many retirement communities.

Jacksonville, Florida

Median housing price: $203,400

$203,400 City-Data cost of living index: 88.0

Jacksonville offers residents a much lower cost of living than Miami while still allowing them to enjoy no state income tax. While the beaches aren't exactly on their doorstep -- they're about a half hour drive away -- the affordability makes it nonetheless a popular destination to retire.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Median housing price: $285,400

$285,400 City-Data cost of living index: 94.8

As a corner of the famous Research Triangle, Raleigh may not offer the sort of beachfront living that Wilmington does, but it does have the amenities you expect from a bigger city at a reasonable cost of living. The many colleges and universities in the area give the city a more youthful feel than many popular retirement destinations.

Methodology: Housing price data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau and cost of living data comes from City-Data.com where the US average cost of living is 100. All information was compiled on and is accurate as of June 2, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Popular Retirement Cities in the US — Can You Afford Them?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.