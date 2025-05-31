10 Most Livable Cities for Wealthy Retirees in the Northeast

Wealthy adults dreaming of enjoying all four seasons during retirement will be pleased to hear about the 10 Northeastern cities that have an excellent quality of life.
GOBankingRates referred to a recent Livability ranking of the top 100 places to live in the United States. Ten Northeast cities were pulled from the list of 15 cities to rank in that region. Each city has a high livability score and a median home value of $350,000 to appeal to rich retirees.
See the full list of the 10 most livable Northeastern cities.
Columbia, Maryland
- LivScore: 828
- Population: 105,687
- Median home value: $495,708
Clifton, New Jersey
- LivScore: 771
- Population: 87,628
- Median home value: $438,054
Virginia Beach, Virginia
- LivScore: 770
- Population: 456,053
- Median home value: $376,063
Nashua, New Hampshire
- LivScore: 730
- Population: 91,134
- Median home value: $396,310
Frederick, Maryland
- LivScore: 704
- Population: 86,179
- Median home value: $399,885
Danbury, Connecticut
- LivScore: 690
- Population: 85,851
- Median home value: $392,848
Richmond, Virginia
- LivScore: 680
- Population: 230,416
- Median home value: $354,664
Manchester, New Hampshire
- LivScore: 669
- Population: 118,234
- Median home value: $371,951
Lynn, Massachusetts
- LivScore: 661
- Population: 101,089
- Median home value: $473,051
Worcester, Massachusetts
- LivScore: 656
- Population: 208,439
- Median home value: $350,645
