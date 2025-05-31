Personal Finance

10 Most Livable Cities for Wealthy Retirees in the Northeast

Wealthy adults dreaming of enjoying all four seasons during retirement will be pleased to hear about the 10 Northeastern cities that have an excellent quality of life.

GOBankingRates referred to a recent Livability ranking of the top 100 places to live in the United States. Ten Northeast cities were pulled from the list of 15 cities to rank in that region. Each city has a high livability score and a median home value of $350,000 to appeal to rich retirees.

See the full list of the 10 most livable Northeastern cities.

Columbia Maryland

Columbia, Maryland

  • LivScore: 828
  • Population: 105,687
  • Median home value: $495,708

Welcome New Jersey iStock-531315252

Clifton, New Jersey

  • LivScore: 771
  • Population: 87,628
  • Median home value: $438,054

Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • LivScore: 770
  • Population: 456,053
  • Median home value: $376,063
Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

Nashua, New Hampshire

  • LivScore: 730
  • Population: 91,134
  • Median home value: $396,310
Frederick, MD, USA - June 7, 2014: People gather on the walkway at Frederick Maryland's Linear Creek to celebrate Frederick's annual Festival of the Arts.

Frederick, Maryland

  • LivScore: 704
  • Population: 86,179
  • Median home value: $399,885

Danbury is a city in northern Fairfield County, Connecticut, United States, approximately 70 miles from New York City.

Danbury, Connecticut

  • LivScore: 690
  • Population: 85,851
  • Median home value: $392,848
Brightly colored row houses in Richmond, Virginia.

Richmond, Virginia

  • LivScore: 680
  • Population: 230,416
  • Median home value: $354,664
New-Hampshire-Manchester

Manchester, New Hampshire

  • LivScore: 669
  • Population: 118,234
  • Median home value: $371,951

A flock of sea gulls scattered along lynn beach in lynn massachusetts, in the background is the town of swampscott - Image.

Lynn, Massachusetts

  • LivScore: 661
  • Population: 101,089
  • Median home value: $473,051
UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester Massachusetts

Worcester, Massachusetts

  • LivScore: 656
  • Population: 208,439
  • Median home value: $350,645

