10 Most Livable Cities for Wealthy Retirees in the Northeast

Wealthy adults dreaming of enjoying all four seasons during retirement will be pleased to hear about the 10 Northeastern cities that have an excellent quality of life.

GOBankingRates referred to a recent Livability ranking of the top 100 places to live in the United States. Ten Northeast cities were pulled from the list of 15 cities to rank in that region. Each city has a high livability score and a median home value of $350,000 to appeal to rich retirees.

See the full list of the 10 most livable Northeastern cities.

Columbia, Maryland

LivScore: 828

828 Population: 105,687

105,687 Median home value: $495,708

Clifton, New Jersey

LivScore: 771

771 Population: 87,628

87,628 Median home value: $438,054

Virginia Beach, Virginia

LivScore: 770

770 Population: 456,053

456,053 Median home value: $376,063

Nashua, New Hampshire

LivScore: 730

730 Population: 91,134

91,134 Median home value: $396,310

Frederick, Maryland

LivScore: 704

704 Population: 86,179

86,179 Median home value: $399,885

Danbury, Connecticut

LivScore: 690

690 Population: 85,851

85,851 Median home value: $392,848

Richmond, Virginia

LivScore: 680

680 Population: 230,416

230,416 Median home value: $354,664

Manchester, New Hampshire

LivScore: 669

669 Population: 118,234

118,234 Median home value: $371,951

Lynn, Massachusetts

LivScore: 661

661 Population: 101,089

101,089 Median home value: $473,051

Worcester, Massachusetts

LivScore: 656

656 Population: 208,439

208,439 Median home value: $350,645

