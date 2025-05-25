10 Most Livable and Affordable Cities for Singles

Living comfortably on a single income is challenging in many cities, but some offer a better quality of life for single people than others. In addition to offering more affordable rent, cost of living, and home prices, the best cities for singles also boast employment opportunities, safety and other features that are important to single people, including walkability, restaurants and high rental availability.
To find the most livable and affordable cities for singles, Rocket Moving analyzed cities across several key metrics, including rent prices, cost of living, job opportunities, safety and social infrastructure. Based on this analysis, these are the best U.S. cities for singles.
1. Orlando, Florida
- Average rent: $1,899
- # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 6,526
- Job growth rate: 4.6%
- Open job positions: 9.68 million
2. Reno, Nevada
- Average rent: $1,571
- # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 1,235
- Job growth rate: 5.1%
- Open job positions: 1.54 million
3. Austin, Texas
- Average rent: $2,225
- # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 19,592
- Job growth rate: 4.6%
- Open job positions: 13.83 million
4. Oklahoma City
- Average rent: $1,286
- # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 1,708
- Job growth rate: 2.7%
- Open job positions: 1.73 million
5. Fargo, North Dakota
- Average rent: $1,015
- # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 1,186
- Job growth rate: 2.5%
- Open job positions: 430,000
6. Phoenix
- Average rent: $1,602
- # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 8,986
- Job growth rate: 2.6%
- Open job positions: 3.15 million
7. Nashville, Tennessee
- Average rent: $2,052
- # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 8,325
- Job growth rate: 3.2%
- Open job positions: 3.31 million
8. Kansas City, Missouri
- Average rent: $1,359
- # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 2,695
- Job growth rate: 2%
- Open job positions: 2.96 million
9. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Average rent: $1,138
- # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 1,380
- Job growth rate: 2.3%
- Open job positions: 460,000
10. Cheyenne, Wyoming
- Average rent: $1,075
- # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 154
- Job growth rate: 2.1%
- Open job positions: 290,000
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Livable and Affordable Cities for Singles
