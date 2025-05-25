10 Most Livable and Affordable Cities for Singles

Living comfortably on a single income is challenging in many cities, but some offer a better quality of life for single people than others. In addition to offering more affordable rent, cost of living, and home prices, the best cities for singles also boast employment opportunities, safety and other features that are important to single people, including walkability, restaurants and high rental availability.

To find the most livable and affordable cities for singles, Rocket Moving analyzed cities across several key metrics, including rent prices, cost of living, job opportunities, safety and social infrastructure. Based on this analysis, these are the best U.S. cities for singles.

1. Orlando, Florida

Average rent: $1,899

$1,899 # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 6,526

6,526 Job growth rate: 4.6%

4.6% Open job positions: 9.68 million

2. Reno, Nevada

Average rent: $1,571

$1,571 # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 1,235

1,235 Job growth rate: 5.1%

5.1% Open job positions: 1.54 million

3. Austin, Texas

Average rent: $2,225

$2,225 # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 19,592

19,592 Job growth rate: 4.6%

4.6% Open job positions: 13.83 million

4. Oklahoma City

Average rent: $1,286

$1,286 # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 1,708

1,708 Job growth rate: 2.7%

2.7% Open job positions: 1.73 million

5. Fargo, North Dakota

Average rent: $1,015

$1,015 # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 1,186

1,186 Job growth rate: 2.5%

2.5% Open job positions: 430,000

6. Phoenix

Average rent: $1,602

$1,602 # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 8,986

8,986 Job growth rate: 2.6%

2.6% Open job positions: 3.15 million

7. Nashville, Tennessee

Average rent: $2,052

$2,052 # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 8,325

8,325 Job growth rate: 3.2%

3.2% Open job positions: 3.31 million

8. Kansas City, Missouri

Average rent: $1,359

$1,359 # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 2,695

2,695 Job growth rate: 2%

2% Open job positions: 2.96 million

9. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Average rent: $1,138

$1,138 # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 1,380

1,380 Job growth rate: 2.3%

2.3% Open job positions: 460,000

10. Cheyenne, Wyoming

Average rent: $1,075

$1,075 # of available 1-bedroom rentals: 154

154 Job growth rate: 2.1%

2.1% Open job positions: 290,000

