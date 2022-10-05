10 Most-Heavily Traded ETFs of Third Quarter 2022

The ETF industry is seeing explosive growth, piling up huge assets amid the stock market turmoil. This has resulted in enough liquidity in the ETF world, with most ETFs trading at extremely higher volumes.



Volume can be determined by the number of shares traded in a particular period. A higher number of shares provides easy access to move in and out of a product, keeping the bid/ask spreads tight.



In fact, greater volume ensures easy creation and redemption of shares in the fund basket, which is a regular and vital mechanism in ETFs. This is especially true as authorized participants (AP) have the ability to create new baskets of ETF shares for underlying securities or redeem them when required. This phenomenon allows ETFs to trade in line with their net asset value (NAV).



That said, we have highlighted 10 ETFs that have seen higher average volumes over the past three months and are thus the top 10 funds by trading volume, per etfdb.com (see: all the Category ETFs here).



ProShares UltraPro QQQ TQQQ – Average Daily Volume: 163.6 million shares



ProShares UltraPro QQQ seeks to deliver three times the return of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index, charging investors 0.95% in expense ratio. The index measures the performance of the 100 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ is the most popular and liquid ETF in the leveraged space, with AUM of $10.5 billion.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ SQQQ – Average Daily Volume: 123.8 million shares



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ provides three times inverse exposure to the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, charging 95 bps in annual fees. The index measures the performance of the 100 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has AUM of $4.9 billion.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY – Average Daily Volume: 74.4 million shares



SPDR S&P 500 ETF tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 504 stocks in its basket, with information technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary and financials being the top four with a double-digit allocation each.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF charges investors 9 bps in annual fees and has AUM of $333.2 billion. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook (read: 5 ETFs That Survived September Slump With Double-Digit Gains).



Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares SOXL – Average Daily Volume: 72.8 million shares



Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares targets the semiconductor corner of the technology sector with three times leveraged exposure to the ICE Semiconductor Index. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares has amassed about $3.3 billion in its asset base while charging 89 bps in fees per year.



ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF UVXY – Average Daily Volume: 65.8 million shares



ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF offers exposure to one and one-half times (1.5X) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. It seeks to profit from increases in the expected volatility of the S&P 500, as measured by the prices of VIX futures contracts.



ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has accumulated $1 billion and charges 95 bps in annual fees.



Invesco QQQ QQQ – Average Daily Volume: 55.9 million shares



Invesco QQQ provides exposure to the 102 largest domestic and international companies, excluding financial stocks, by tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index. It has AUM of $148.7 billion and charges 20 bps in annual fees. Information technology takes the largest share at 49.7%, while consumer discretionary and communication services round off the next two spots.



Invesco QQQ has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook (read: 5 ETFs That Investors Loved Last Week Amid Market Turmoil).



Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares LABU – Average Daily Volume: 46.6 million shares



Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares creates three times leveraged long position on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. It charges an annual fee of 0.95% and has AUM of $822 million.



Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF – Average Daily Volume: 41 million shares



Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide exposure to 66 companies in the diversified financial services, insurance, banks, capital markets, mortgage real estate investment trusts, consumer finance, and thrifts and mortgage finance industries (read: Bet on Bank ETFs on Fed Rate Hike).



Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund is the ultra-popular financial ETF with AUM of $27.7 billion. It charges 10 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



ProShares Short S&P500 ETF SH – Average Daily Volume: 40.8 million shares



ProShares Short S&P500 ETF provides unleveraged inverse exposure to the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. It is the most popular and liquid ETF in the inverse equity space with AUM of $3.9 billion and charges 88 bps in annual fees.



iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF EEM – Average Daily Volume: 37.7 million shares



iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF offers exposure to large and mid-sized companies in emerging markets. It follows the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and holds 1,241 securities. Among the emerging countries, China takes the top spot at 31.8%, while India and Taiwan round off the next two spots with a 14% exposure each (read: Dollar at 20-Year High: ETFs to Gain & Lose).



iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has AUM of $21.5 billion and charges 68 bps in annual fees. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.





