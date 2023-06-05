News & Insights

10 Most Expensive States To Get Married in 2023

June 05, 2023 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by Cameron Diiorio for GOBankingRates ->

In this period of inflation and layoffs, many people are worried about one of the most important days of their lives -- their wedding day.

Wedding day costs have different variables: venue, location, party size, and so on. Not all weddings will cost the same and many people must consider their guests' dietary needs, accommodations and cultures.

If you're tying the knot soon, here are the ten most expensive states to get married in 2023.

Belmont Bay on Occoquan River in Woodbridge, Virginia.

10. Virginia

To wed in Virginia, the average cost is around $32,000, according to The Knot.

Mid-air aerial view of sunset over Philadelphia's skyline and Race Street pier at the bottom.

9. Pennsylvania

To wed in Pennsylvania, the average cost is around $33,000. In Philadelphia, a wedding costs around $32,000.

Off of the Chicago River as the sun lights up the city.

8. Illinois

To wed in Illinois, the average cost is around $37,000. In Chicago, it costs around $32,000 to put on a wedding.

Image of Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California during sunrise.

7. California

To wed in California, the average cost is around $37,000. This is the only West Coast state on this list, and includes the most expensive city to get married: San Francisco.

New Britain Connecticut shutterstock_72334186

6. Connecticut

To wed in Connecticut, the average cost is around $39,000.

Downtown Baltimore at dusk, Maryland.

5. Maryland

To wed in Maryland, the average cost is around $39,000. In Wilmington, Maryland, the average cost for a wedding is around $32,000.

Burlington Vermont winter

4. Rhode Island/Vermont

To wed in both Rhode Island and Vermont, the average cost is around $43,000.

Waltham is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, United States.

3. Massachusetts

To wed in Massachusetts, the average cost is around $46,000.

Empire State Building

2. New York

To wed in New York, the average cost is around $46,000. In New York City, weddings cost around $43,000.

River, Twilight, Tree, Princeton, New Jersey, House.

1. New Jersey

To wed in New Jersey, the average cost is around $51,000. In Jersey City, weddings cost around $33,400. In the city of Camden, weddings cost approximately $32,000.

Keep in mind that these figures don't include the cost of engagement rings, which range in average from about $5,000 to $8,000 in these most expensive states.

