10 Most Expensive States for Millennials

Though every generation has their share of economic challenges, millennials have really been through the ringer. They entered, or were about to enter, the workforce during a time of huge upheaval as the Great Recession slashed jobs across the country. Then there’s the fact that millions of millennials committed to student loan debt in order to get a college degree.

Millennials working toward reaching or maintaining financial freedom should know what places are the most expensive for them to live in. In a recent study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average monthly expenses and the highest expenditure cost for different generations. From there, the 10 most expensive states for millennial residents were found.

The 10 states are ranked from least to most expensive in terms of cost of living for millennials, with the priciest state claiming the No. 1 spot.

Colorado

Household median income: $87,598

$87,598 Millennials’ average monthly expenditures cost: $3,132

$3,132 Highest-cost expenditure: Health

Health Total cost of living monthly for millennials: $6,177

$6,177 Total cost of living annually for millennials: $74,124

Connecticut

Household median income: $90,213

$90,213 Millennials’ average monthly expenditures cost: $3,836

$3,836 Highest-cost expenditure: Housing

Housing Total cost of living monthly for millennials: $6,213

$6,213 Total cost of living annually for millennials: $74,557

New Hampshire

Household median income: $90,845

$90,845 Millennials’ average monthly expenditures cost: $3,485

$3,485 Highest-cost expenditure: Health

Health Total cost of living monthly for millennials: $6,234

$6,234 Total cost of living annually for millennials: $74,812

Rhode Island

Household median income: $81,370

$81,370 Millennials’ average monthly expenditures cost: $3,735

$3,735 Highest-cost expenditure: Housing

Housing Total cost of living monthly for millennials: $6,356

$6,356 Total cost of living annually for millennials: $76,276

Alaska

Household median income: $86,370

$86,370 Millennials’ average monthly expenditures cost: $4,456

$4,456 Highest-cost expenditure: Transportation

Transportation Total cost of living monthly for millennials: $6,504

$6,504 Total cost of living annually for millennials: $78,043

New Jersey

Household median income: $97,126

$97,126 Millennials’ average monthly expenditures cost: $3,505

$3,505 Highest-cost expenditure: Health

Health Total cost of living monthly for millennials: $6,511

$6,511 Total cost of living annually for millennials: $78,135

Washington

Household median income: $90,325

$90,325 Millennials’ average monthly expenditures cost: $3,482

$3,482 Highest-cost expenditure: Health

Health Total cost of living monthly for millennials: $6,806

$6,806 Total cost of living annually for millennials: $81,667

Massachusetts

Household median income: $96,505

$96,505 Millennials’ average monthly expenditures cost: $4,400

$4,400 Highest-cost expenditure: Health

Health Total cost of living monthly for millennials: $7,950

$7,950 Total cost of living annually for millennials: $95,400

California

Household median income: $91,905

$91,905 Millennials’ average monthly expenditures cost: $4,403

$4,403 Highest-cost expenditure: Health

Health Total cost of living monthly for millennials: $8,750

$8,750 Total cost of living annually for millennials: $104,999

Hawaii

Household median income: $94,814

$94,814 Millennials’ average monthly expenditures cost: $5,721

$5,721 Highest-cost expenditure: Health

Health Total cost of living monthly for millennials: $11,082

$11,082 Total cost of living annually for millennials: $132,989

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average monthly expenses and the highest expenditure cost for different generations. First, GOBankingRates found information on each state, including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes for each state are sourced from Missouri Economic Research Information Center. For each cost of living index, the average expenditure cost can be calculated using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey 2602 for different generations. The generations are defined as Gen Z, born in 1997 or later; millennials, born between 1981 and 1997; Gen X, born between 1965 and 1980; and baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1964. This calculation gives the average expenditure cost of living for each generation in each state. Using the average home value as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for August 2024, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living can be calculated for each state and for each generation. The highest expenditure index and average monthly cost were also shown to find the highest expenditure cost for each state. The states were sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive total cost of living. The data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 24, 2024.

