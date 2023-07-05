Can you guess which cities are the most expensive for luxury living? The Global Wealth and Lifestyle Report 2023, published by Julius Baer, reveals the highest-ranking cities in the Lifestyle index. The 2023 Lifestyle Survey has also been expanded to include North America, Singapore and Qatar, with six cities in Asia rising in the rankings for 2023.
From tenth place to number one, here are the 10 most expensive cities in the world for luxury living in 2023.
See: 10 Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon
More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
Miami
In tenth place is Miami, one of two North American cities to reach the top 10 in this year's report.
I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn
Discover: 8 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In for 2023
São Paulo
São Paulo takes ninth place, the first South American city to reach the top 10. According to the report, São Paulo was previously in the 21st position in 2021 and 12th in 2022.
Money Expert Jaspreet Singh: Get Rich Through These 3 Investments
Taipei
Taiwanese capital Taipei is the only other Asian city to feature in the top ten, taking the eighth spot.
Dubai
Racing into the top 10 at number seven is Dubai, which is now more expensive for luxury living than Paris and Zurich.
Read More: Dave Ramsey Used These 4 Investment Rules To Build His Wealth -- And They're Surprisingly Easy To Follow
Monaco
Holding firm in sixth place is Monaco. Previously, Monaco ranked fourth in 2021.
New York
Previously at the 11th place, New York hits fifth place, rounding out the top five most expensive cities in the world for luxury living.
I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are Investments Everyone Should Avoid During an Economic Downturn
London
London takes fourth place. In 2022, London ranked as the second most expensive city for luxury living and held eighth place in 2021.
Hong Kong
Hong Kong takes third place, a ranking which the city also held in 2021. In 2022, Hong Kong ranked in fourth place.
How To Buy ChatGPT Stock: Your 2023 Guide to AI Investing
Shanghai
In second place is Shanghai, which previously ranked in first place for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2021, respectively, as the most expensive city in the world for luxury living.
Singapore
Singapore is the most expensive city in the world for luxury living in 2023. Previously, Singapore held fifth place in 2022 and ninth in 2021.
More From GOBankingRates
- 10 Best ChatGPT Prompts To Use for Making Money
- Costco's 7 Best Premade Meals To Save You Money
- 3 Ways to Recession Proof Your Retirement
- Take our poll: How will you achieve your financial goals?
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Expensive Cities In the World for Luxury Living in 2023
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.