Can you guess which cities are the most expensive for luxury living? The Global Wealth and Lifestyle Report 2023, published by Julius Baer, reveals the highest-ranking cities in the Lifestyle index. The 2023 Lifestyle Survey has also been expanded to include North America, Singapore and Qatar, with six cities in Asia rising in the rankings for 2023.

From tenth place to number one, here are the 10 most expensive cities in the world for luxury living in 2023.

See: 10 Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Miami

In tenth place is Miami, one of two North American cities to reach the top 10 in this year's report.

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

Discover: 8 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In for 2023

São Paulo

São Paulo takes ninth place, the first South American city to reach the top 10. According to the report, São Paulo was previously in the 21st position in 2021 and 12th in 2022.

Money Expert Jaspreet Singh: Get Rich Through These 3 Investments

Taipei

Taiwanese capital Taipei is the only other Asian city to feature in the top ten, taking the eighth spot.

Dubai

Racing into the top 10 at number seven is Dubai, which is now more expensive for luxury living than Paris and Zurich.

Read More: Dave Ramsey Used These 4 Investment Rules To Build His Wealth -- And They're Surprisingly Easy To Follow

Monaco

Holding firm in sixth place is Monaco. Previously, Monaco ranked fourth in 2021.

New York

Previously at the 11th place, New York hits fifth place, rounding out the top five most expensive cities in the world for luxury living.

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are Investments Everyone Should Avoid During an Economic Downturn

London

London takes fourth place. In 2022, London ranked as the second most expensive city for luxury living and held eighth place in 2021.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong takes third place, a ranking which the city also held in 2021. In 2022, Hong Kong ranked in fourth place.

How To Buy ChatGPT Stock: Your 2023 Guide to AI Investing

Shanghai

In second place is Shanghai, which previously ranked in first place for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2021, respectively, as the most expensive city in the world for luxury living.

Singapore

Singapore is the most expensive city in the world for luxury living in 2023. Previously, Singapore held fifth place in 2022 and ninth in 2021.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Expensive Cities In the World for Luxury Living in 2023

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.