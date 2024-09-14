10 Most In-Demand Tech Jobs & How Much They Pay

The tech sector has been dealt some tough blows this past year. In 2024, sweeping layoffs befell a number of mega tech companies including Cisco, Dell and Intel. Despite the rough patches the industry has endured, tech is still a booming sector with a number of high-paying, in-demand positions.
A study was recently conducted by The Stock Dork to find the most in-demand tech jobs and how much they pay. To discover this information, The Stock Dork gathered vacancies and employment information from Zippia and Glassdoor and analyzed it to calculate the average starting salary and average salary range. Additionally, The Stock Dork obtained reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to show unemployment rates and projected job growth.
Here, the 10 most in-demand tech jobs are listed in order from lowest to highest average starting salary.
Data Security Analyst
- Average starting salary: $82,500
- Average salary range: $104,000 to $132,000
- Unemployment rate: 1.8%
- Projected job growth: 31.5%
Software Engineer
- Average starting salary: $92,000
- Average salary range: $114,000 to $143,000
- Unemployment rate: 2.1%
- Projected job growth: 25%
Network Security Engineer
- Average starting salary: $93,000
- Average salary range: $116,000 to $145,000
- Unemployment rate: 2.4%
- Projected job growth: 35%
Network Cloud Engineer
- Average starting salary: $93,500
- Average salary range: $113,000 to $140,000
- Unemployment rate: 2.4%
- Projected job growth: 27%
Cybersecurity Engineer
- Average starting salary: $96,000
- Average salary range: $120,000 to $152,000
- Unemployment rate: 2.4%
- Projected job growth: 32%
System Security Manager
- Average starting salary: $105,500
- Average salary range: $141,000 to $235,000
- Unemployment rate: 1.8%
- Projected job growth: 32%
ERP Integration Manager
- Average starting salary: $112,500
- Average salary range: $120,500 to $135,000
- Unemployment rate: 1.8%
- Projected job growth: 61%
Applications Architect
- Average starting salary: $119,000
- Average salary range: $148,000 to $219,000
- Unemployment rate: 2.1%
- Projected job growth: 21%
IT Director
- Average starting salary: $132,000
- Average salary range: $182,376 to $223,902
- Unemployment rate: 2.6%
- Projected job growth: 21%
Network/Cloud Architect
- Average starting salary: $133,000
- Average salary range: $157,500 to $252,000
- Unemployment rate: 2.6%
- Projected job growth: 25%
