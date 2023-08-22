News & Insights

10 Most Affordable Places To Rent a Single-Family Home

August 22, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates

The average home price is now just under $350,000, making homebuying a financial impossibility for many families. Those looking for an affordable alternative may consider renting a single-family home, so they can have the white-picket-fence experience without the hefty price tag.

Although rents have also skyrocketed in recent years, there are still areas where single-family homes are available for rent at relatively low prices. A new RentCafe analysis has identified the 10 most affordable markets for single-family rentals, and in 9 out of the 10 locations, the average rent is below $1,500.

Here's a look at where families can rent a house and stay on budget.

Lafayette is a city in and the parish seat of Lafayette Parish, Louisiana.

1. Lafayette-Lake Charles, Louisiana

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,203

Clarksville is a city in and the county seat of Montgomery County, Tennessee.

2. Clarksville, Tennessee

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,213

Skyscrapers skyline of Milwukee and reflections in Lake Michigan, WI.

3. Milwaukee

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,317
Fayetteville

4. Northwest Arkansas (Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville)

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,325
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

5. South Dakota

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,360

Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

6. Wichita, Kansas

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,377
Old historic city downtown of Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

7. Lexington, Kentucky

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,401
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

8. North Dakota

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,451

Cityscape in Bozeman, Montana, USA.

9. Montana

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,475
Blue lake view in Kansas City.

10. Kansas City, Kansas

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,546

All data is sourced from RentCafe and is accurate as of Aug. 21, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Affordable Places To Rent a Single-Family Home

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

More Related Articles

