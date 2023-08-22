The average home price is now just under $350,000, making homebuying a financial impossibility for many families. Those looking for an affordable alternative may consider renting a single-family home, so they can have the white-picket-fence experience without the hefty price tag.
Although rents have also skyrocketed in recent years, there are still areas where single-family homes are available for rent at relatively low prices. A new RentCafe analysis has identified the 10 most affordable markets for single-family rentals, and in 9 out of the 10 locations, the average rent is below $1,500.
Here's a look at where families can rent a house and stay on budget.
1. Lafayette-Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Average rent for a single-family home: $1,203
2. Clarksville, Tennessee
- Average rent for a single-family home: $1,213
3. Milwaukee
- Average rent for a single-family home: $1,317
4. Northwest Arkansas (Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville)
- Average rent for a single-family home: $1,325
5. South Dakota
- Average rent for a single-family home: $1,360
6. Wichita, Kansas
- Average rent for a single-family home: $1,377
7. Lexington, Kentucky
- Average rent for a single-family home: $1,401
8. North Dakota
- Average rent for a single-family home: $1,451
9. Montana
- Average rent for a single-family home: $1,475
10. Kansas City, Kansas
- Average rent for a single-family home: $1,546
All data is sourced from RentCafe and is accurate as of Aug. 21, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Affordable Places To Rent a Single-Family Home
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.