Housing is typically your biggest expense -- whether you rent or own -- and it's become unaffordable for many in the largest cities in the U.S. In the most expensive city -- San Jose, California -- the median cost for housing is $2,463 per month. The good news, though, is there are some major cities where housing is still relatively affordable.

ConsumerAffairs analyzed the U.S. cities with more than 500,000 people, and ranked each city based on its median monthly housing costs -- including spending on mortgages, rent, real estate taxes, property insurance, utilities and other recurring housing expenses -- and median home values using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Here's a look at the most affordable major cities in the country for housing.

10. Kansas City, Missouri

9. Albuquerque, New Mexico

8. Louisville, Kentucky

7. Oklahoma City

6. Indianapolis

5. Tucson, Arizona

4. Milwaukee

Median monthly housing cost: $965

$965 Median home value estimate: $160,100

3. Memphis, Tennessee

Median monthly housing cost: $967

$967 Median home value estimate: $142,800

2. El Paso, Texas

Median monthly housing cost: $939

$939 Median home value estimate: $152,800

1. Detroit

Median monthly housing cost: $755

$755 Median home value estimate: $69,300

All data is sourced from ConsumerAffairs and is accurate as of Oct. 25, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Affordable Major Cities for Housing in the US

