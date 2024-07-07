10 Most Affordable Cities in the Midwest If You Make Less Than $100,000

According to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data, the average American household spends $72,967 a year. This is a 9% increase from the previous year — and one of the many signs that costs are ever on the rise.

But even though costs seem to increase every year, there are quite a few areas where you can live comfortably if you make less than $100,000 annually. This includes smaller cities — those with populations of anywhere between 2,000 and 60,000 — in the Midwestern states of Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

As a general rule, Midwestern states tend to be cheaper than other parts of the country. While some cities are outliers — and therefore cost much more than you might expect — everything from groceries and transportation to housing and healthcare tends to be below the national average.

This is especially good news if you’re location-flexible and looking to spend less while getting more. And while you might still need to give up some things — like easy access to the beach or the amenities of major cities — what you gain could very well be worth it.

But which Midwestern cities are the most affordable? GOBankingRates compiled data from several sources, including Zillow, the BLS, Sperling’s BestPlaces, and the U.S. Census American Community Survey to find out.

These are the 10 most affordable cities in the Midwest if you earn less than $100,000 — ranked from least to most affordable.

10. University Heights, Ohio

Total population: 13,649

13,649 Average home value: $260,123

$260,123 Household median income: $91,960

$91,960 Household average income: $114,973

$114,973 Monthly average expenditures (excl. mortgage): $1,813

$1,813 Monthly average expenditures (incl. mortgage): $3,363

$3,363 Total annual cost of living: $40,350

$40,350 Amount needed to live comfortably: $80,701

$80,701 Livability: 93

9. Bowling Green, Ohio

Total population: 30,157

30,157 Average home value: $250,412

$250,412 Household median income: $41,346

$41,346 Household average income: $66,105

$66,105 Monthly average expenditures (excl. mortgage): $1,780

$1,780 Monthly average expenditures (incl. mortgage): $3,272

$3,272 Total annual cost of living: $39,262

$39,262 Amount needed to live comfortably: $78,524

$78,524 Livability: 89

8. Wausau, Wisconsin

Total population: 39,906

39,906 Average home value: $216,754

$216,754 Household median income: $59,259

$59,259 Household average income: $78,497

$78,497 Monthly average expenditures (excl. mortgage): $1,809

$1,809 Monthly average expenditures (incl. mortgage): $3,100

$3,100 Total annual cost of living: $37,205

$37,205 Amount needed to live comfortably: $74,409

$74,409 Livability: 90

7. New Ulm, Minnesota

Total population: 14,055

14,055 Average home value: $227,594

$227,594 Household median income: $59,985

$59,985 Household average income: $78,266

$78,266 Monthly average expenditures (excl. mortgage): $1,665

$1,665 Monthly average expenditures (incl. mortgage): $3,021

$3,021 Total annual cost of living: $36,250

$36,250 Amount needed to live comfortably: $72,501

$72,501 Livability: 82

6. Fergus Falls, Minnesota

Total population: 14,108

14,108 Average home value: $190,691

$190,691 Household median income: $48,738

$48,738 Household average income: $66,985

$66,985 Monthly average expenditures (excl. mortgage): $1,633

$1,633 Monthly average expenditures (incl. mortgage): $2,769

$2,769 Total annual cost of living: $33,224

$33,224 Amount needed to live comfortably: $66,449

$66,449 Livability: 82

5. Tiffin, Ohio

Total population: 17,894

17,894 Average home value: $174,762

$174,762 Household median income: $48,869

$48,869 Household average income: $67,079

$67,079 Monthly average expenditures (excl. mortgage): $1,640

$1,640 Monthly average expenditures (incl. mortgage): $2,681

$2,681 Total annual cost of living: $32,178

$32,178 Amount needed to live comfortably: $64,355

$64,355 Livability: 83

4. Ada, Minnesota

Total population: 1,828

1,828 Average home value: $152,344

$152,344 Household median income: $60,096

$60,096 Household average income: $78,134

$78,134 Monthly average expenditures (excl. mortgage): $1,627

$1,627 Monthly average expenditures (incl. mortgage): $2,535

$2,535 Total annual cost of living: $30,415

$30,415 Amount needed to live comfortably: $60,830

$60,830 Livability: 76

3. Sandusky, Ohio

Total population: 24,964

24,964 Average home value: $134,215

$134,215 Household median income: $47,375

$47,375 Household average income: $61,287

$61,287 Monthly average expenditures (excl. mortgage): $1,644

$1,644 Monthly average expenditures (incl. mortgage): $2,443

$2,443 Total annual cost of living: $29,319

$29,319 Amount needed to live comfortably: $58,638

$58,638 Livability: 87

2. Tracy, Minnesota

Total population: 2,006

2,006 Average home value: $120,993

$120,993 Household median income: $63,201

$63,201 Household average income: $75,134

$75,134 Monthly average expenditures (excl. mortgage): $1,666

$1,666 Monthly average expenditures (incl. mortgage): $2,386

$2,386 Total annual cost of living: $28,636

$28,636 Amount needed to live comfortably: $57,272

$57,272 Livability: 77

Pictured: Minneapolis

1. Youngstown, Ohio

Total population: 60,048

60,048 Average home value: $58,960

$58,960 Household median income: $34,295

$34,295 Household average income: $46,244

$46,244 Monthly average expenditures (excl. mortgage): $1,749

$1,749 Monthly average expenditures (incl. mortgage): $2,100

$2,100 Total annual cost of living: $25,199

$25,199 Amount needed to live comfortably: $50,397

$50,397 Livability: 81

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the most affordable cities if you make under $100,000. First, GOBankingRates found data for each city, including total population, total household, household median income and household mean income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, the cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Using the national average expenditures for all residents as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs for each city were calculated. The average single family home value for May 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for each city. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage via Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost for each city was calculated. The mortgage and expenditures were used to calculate the total monthly and annual cost of living. All locations with an annual total cost of living over $100,000 were removed. For each remaining city, the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. Using the 50/30/20 financial rule that states that needs shouldn’t be more than 50% of monthly income, and the monthly total cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live comfortably. The monthly expenditures were scored and weighted at 1.00, the monthly mortgage was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the livability index was scored and weighted at 1.00. All scores were summed and sorted to show the most affordable places to live if you make under $100,000. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 28, 2024.

