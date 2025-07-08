10 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

Key Points Several new technologies are on the verge of displacing older ones.

At the same time, societal norms of aging generations are decidedly different from those of their younger counterparts.

The investment opportunities stemming from these changes are starting to reach critical mass.

When picking new stocks for your portfolio, your best bet is looking for companies that you can hold forever. It may take that long for an idea or a business premise to fully pay off!

But it would be shortsighted to ignore how some companies enjoy an era of incredible growth thanks to the development of new technologies, deregulation of an industry, or a shift in societal norms.

Here are 10 companies poised for unusually high growth over the coming decade. They'll likely also do well after that. But the next 10 years should be particularly bullish.

Nobody wants to drive anymore

A recent survey by Deloitte indicates that only 11% of the nation's 55-and-up crowd would even consider not owning a vehicle, while 44% of people between 18 and 34 would at least entertain the idea. At the same time, the Federal Highway Administration reports that only about one-third of eligible teens living in the U.S. currently hold a driver's license, down from two-thirds 30 years ago.

What gives? It costs too much to own a car, and alternative modes of transportation are just too convenient. That's why Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) has managed to grow at a double-digit pace for years now, and is expected to continue doing so for at least a few more years. An outlook from Straits Research suggests that the worldwide ride-hailing and taxi business is set to grow at an average annual pace of 11.3% through 2033.

The next chapter of e-commerce

Unlike ride-sharing, online shopping isn't new. Amazon ushered the industry into the mainstream and has since become the Western Hemisphere's e-commerce name to beat. It currently controls about 40% of the United States' online shopping market, according to Digital Commerce 360.

However, other companies are finally keeping the e-commerce giant in check in the aggregate, thanks to Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP), which helps brands and merchants set up and manage their own online stores. Shopify's tech helped facilitate the sale of $292.3 billion worth of goods and services last year, up 24% year over year, extending a long-standing streak that isn't apt to end anytime soon.

Most online sellers also increasingly appreciate having more control of their own sales channel, and not being quite so beholden to a platform they must also compete against.

A whole new kind of computing

The silicon-based computer has served the world nicely for decades now. But thanks to the ongoing creation of newer technologies, a whole new kind of computing called quantum computing is ready to be utilized.

This tech uses the quantum mechanics of subatomic particles, allowing computing platforms to solve problems in a matter of minutes that would otherwise take even the highest-performing conventional computers many years to solve.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is one of only a few makers of such quantum computers, and one of even fewer pure plays in the business. What makes it unique and compelling, however, is the fact that it has already proved itself to be commercially viable. The company did $43 million worth of business last year, nearly doubling the prior year's top line, and is on pace to almost double its top line again this year and next.

Yes, flying taxis

Just a few years ago, the idea of a flying taxis seemed ridiculous. Now, they're very nearly a reality. Archer Aviation's (NYSE: ACHR) Midnight all-electric aircraft is capable of flying like a conventional airplane as well as a helicopter, making it capable of turning what would be an hourlong car or train ride into a trip that can be completed in minutes

And it's not just a mere premise. Archer's aircraft has already made several hundred certification flights for the Federal Aviation Administration, and the company is readying commercial operations in New York and Los Angeles. President Donald Trump also recently signed an executive order to ease development of the air taxi industry, further clearing Archer's near-term skies.

Viva la (digital) revolución

Where North America's internet and mobile telecom industries were about 25 years ago is where South America is right now. Researcher Canalys reports shipments of smartphones to Latin America reached a record-breaking 137 million units just last year, while PYMNTS Intelligence says that digital payments now account for 62% of the region's transactions for goods and services. Cash usage, conversely, has fallen from 67% as of 2014 to only 25% now, en route to an expected 17% come 2030.

Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) is at the heart of this sea change. Nu is an online-only bank, yet still offers all the services you would expect from a more traditional bank.

The company has more than 118 million customers, up from just 79 million two years ago, despite doing business only in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It's in the right place at the right time with the right product.

Going nuclear

There was a time not too long ago when the world was trying to wean itself from nuclear power. The danger and waste-disposal difficulty were simply too great.

The technological know-how has come a long way since then, though, and engineers have figured out that smaller may be better. They have also learned that it often makes more sense to generate nuclear power where it's going to be consumed rather than at a remote mega-plant.

Enter NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), which has designed the only small modular reactor approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The 77-megawatt design can efficiently power desalination plants, hydrogen production facilities, military bases, or even small communities.

But NuScale is not yet profitable, and (for all practical purposes) is pre-revenue. And it can take years to set up what's even a pre-designed modular nuclear power plant.

That could make this ticker tough to own. It may still be worth it for volatility-tolerant investors, however.

More transparency and accountability

Body cameras are increasingly becoming the norm for law enforcement professionals, and one company provides the vast majority of them in what Mordor Intelligence estimates is a $9 billion market: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON).

That's not Axon's only business, though. In fact, it's not even its biggest business. Neither is its other high-profile sector: Tasers.

The company's big moneymaker is the high-margin software used to record the use of these tools, and manage the evidence that these recordings might become. It's even wading into surveillance and first-response drones. The company did nearly $2.1 billion worth of business last year, up 33% from 2023's revenue.

As long as litigation remains a significant threat to law enforcement professionals who also need to document every action they may take, Axon's business is apt grow at a strong pace. Mordor believes the body-cam market alone is going to grow by 16% per year through 2030.

Gene-editing is now a reality

Repairing damaged or faulty DNA isn't a pipe dream anymore. The biotech CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is doing it.

It can literally find and cut a strand of DNA at a specific point in the chain, take out the broken portion, and prompt that same strand to undergo its own repair process that wasn't happening on its own. To date, the company's biotechnology has only led to the approval of Casgevy as a treatment for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.

It's still very early days, however. CRISPR Therapeutics is currently testing the same science in six other clinical trials, two of which are cancer-related, and another of which could prove to be an effective treatment for some diabetes patients. It's all very promising.

Making rocket launches boring

Putting satellites into orbit isn't exactly newsworthy anymore. But it's not quite commonplace, either. Cost, reliability, and accessibility are still big challenges.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is changing that, though. Thanks to the development of its reusable 60-foot Electron rocket, the private company can carry payloads of up to 660 pounds into a low Earth orbit. Its rockets have made 68 successful flights since 2018, cost-effectively deploying over 200 satellites for public- and private-sector institutions.

There's bigger and better on the way, too. Its Neutron rocket, scheduled for its inaugural launch sometime in the latter half of this year, will be capable of lifting 14 tons into orbit, or sending nearly two tons' worth of equipment and supplies to the moon, or even Mars.

This is the future of space, and there will be plenty of opportunity to make it pay off. Straits Research predicts that the global space-launch market is poised to grow at an average yearly pace of nearly 16% through 2033.

Online banking is becoming the new norm here as well

Lastly, while Nu Holdings is dominating online banking in Latin America, there are similarly growing players in the United States' neobanking. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) now serves 10.9 million members, up from less than 3.5 million four years ago. This is quickly becoming the new norm as more and more consumers are digitally native.

Underscoring this idea are some statistics from a recent survey by the American Banking Association. The poll indicates that a mobile app is the preferred means of handling banking for 55% of U.S. consumers, while a traditional computer is a distant second at 22%. In-branch visits, ATMs, and telephone calls were at the extreme other end of the spectrum, at 8%, 5%, and 4%, respectively.

Consumers love online banking, and SoFi was optimally built from the ground up to provide it.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Axon Enterprise, CRISPR Therapeutics, Rocket Lab, Shopify, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings and NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.