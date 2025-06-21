10 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

While some volatility has reentered the market due to rising hostilities in the Middle East, this can still be a good time to invest in some growth stocks for the long term.

Let's look at 10 monster growth stocks to buy for the long haul.

1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the market's biggest winners, as its graphics processing units (GPUs) have become the backbone of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. That should continue as its CUDA software program has created a wide moat, helping it attain a 92% market share in the GPU space in the first quarter. With AI infrastructure demand continuing to rise, Nvidia is well-positioned for years of continued growth.

Biggest risk: A slowdown in AI infrastructure spending.

2. Broadcom

While Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is seeing strong growth from its networking portfolio, its biggest opportunity lies in helping customers develop custom AI chips. It projects that its three furthest along customers in this area will be a $60 billion to $90 billion market opportunity in fiscal 2027 alone. Meanwhile, it has added other big customers since then, including Apple.



Biggest risk: A slowdown in AI infrastructure spending.

3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is the world's leading contract semiconductor manufacturer, producing chips for companies like Nvidia and Broadcom. Its technological expertise and scale have made it an invaluable part of the semiconductor value chain, allowing it to increase prices and expand margins. As AI infrastructure spending and other chip consumption grows, TSMC is set to be one of the biggest winners in the years ahead.

Biggest risks: A slowdown in AI infrastructure spending and/or Intel being a more viable competitor.

4. Palantir Technologies

Originally a data-gathering and analytics company serving the U.S government, Palantir Technologies' (NASDAQ: PLTR) AI platform (AIP) has been gaining strong momentum in the U.S. commercial sector. The platform helps organizations gather data from a variety of sources and organize it into an "ontology" that connects the data to real-world assets and processes. This allows its customers to then use AI to solve complex, real-world problems. AIP is being used in a wide array of industries, which gives Palantir a huge growth runway ahead.

Biggest risks: A high valuation and budget cuts at the U.S. government.

5. Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is not only a leader in search, but it's seeing strong growth in its cloud computing and robotaxi businesses as well. Meanwhile, as the world moves toward AI-powered search, the company has huge distribution and ad network advantages. Alphabet's AI capabilities and ability to monetize content also should not be underestimated. While some see AI as a risk, more likely than not, it will be a growth driver for the company in the coming years.

Biggest risks: AI disrupts its search business and harsh penalties from its antitrust trial.

6. Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the market leader in both e-commerce and cloud computing. AWS continues to be its biggest growth driver, and the company is investing heavily in the business to capture the AI opportunity in front of it. At the same time, it's using AI to drive efficiencies and lower costs in its e-commerce operations, helping boost profitability.



Biggest risks: A slowdown in consumer spending and overbuilding its data center infrastructure.

7. Pinterest

Under the leadership of CEO Bill Ready, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has spent the last few years investing heavily to help transform its platform into one that is both more engaging and shoppable. Some of the newest features that have been rolled out to help support this vision are visual search and personalized recommendations. This has helped Pinterest not only grow its users, but more importantly, to start better monetizing them. Meanwhile, its new Performance+ solution, which integrates AI tools and automation to help advertisers run better campaigns, is expected to be a growth driver moving forward.

Biggest risks: A slowdown in consumer spending and lower ad budgets.

8. Philip Morris International

A growth stock in a defensive industry, Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) is being led by its portfolio of smokeless products that includes the nicotine pouch Zyn and premium heated tobacco product Iqos. Best of all, these products have better unit economics than traditional cigarettes. Meanwhile, since it does not sell its cigarettes in the U.S., this business has held up well, with modest volume growth and strong pricing power. With Zyn a hit and Iqos set to be rolled out in the U.S., Philip Morris has solid growth ahead of it.

Biggest risks: International markets begin to see volume declines like the U.S. and a failed launch of Iqos in the U.S.

9. Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) has one of the most compelling growth stories in the restaurant space. It's been seeing solid same-store sales growth, but it really has an opportunity to accelerate that with the introduction of mobile ordering and the rollout of more food items on its menu. At its heart, though, Dutch Bros is an expansion story, and it has a huge runway on this front over the next decade.

Biggest risk: The concept fails to resonate with consumers outside its core Western U.S. region.

10. e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) has been one of the fastest-growing cosmetic brands in the mass-market space over the past several years, taking considerable market share away from established players. However, when growth suddenly started to slow last quarter, the company took bold action and bought Hailey Bieber's emerging Rhode brand. Despite Rhode's huge success, it has a minimal product lineup, distribution, and marketing budget. This should give e.l.f. plenty of opportunity to grow the brand in the coming years.

Biggest risks: Tariffs and the Rhode brand's popularity fades under its umbrella.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Alphabet, Philip Morris International, Pinterest, and e.l.f. Beauty. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Intel, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, Pinterest, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and e.l.f. Beauty. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom, Dutch Bros, and Philip Morris International and recommends the following options: short August 2025 $24 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.