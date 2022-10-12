10 Million People Still Qualify For Stimulus Checks—Are You One Of Them?

Millions of Americans still qualify for stimulus checks—but time is running out to claim them.

If you missed the annual tax filing deadline in April, you have until October 17 to file. Qualifying taxpayers can file for free with the IRS Free File tool.

If you have little to no income, you’re usually not required to file a tax return. However, to qualify for a stimulus payment, you must file a simplified tax return. The GAO advises you to file at ChildTaxCredit.gov by November 15.

Millions of Low-Income Americans Still Missing Their Stimulus Payments

On Oct. 11, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) reminded Americans that they may still be eligible for missing stimulus payments. An estimated 9 to 10 million people are eligible, but have yet to file their taxes to receive relief.

You could be eligible to receive payments from a total of three rounds of stimulus payments authorized in 2020 and 2021. You may also be eligible to claim the refundable child tax credit that was approved for 2021.

From April 2020 to Dec. 2021, the federal government doled out $931 billion in Covid-19 stimulus payments. The child tax credit was also expanded during the pandemic, granting monthly payments of up to $300 per child to qualifying families.

“Part of the challenge for the IRS and Treasury in 2020 was they only had data on taxpayers that had previously filed taxes,” reads the GAO blog post.

The Treasury and IRS reached out to about 9 million people who hadn’t filed taxes to let them know they qualified for the stimulus payments and Child Tax Credit. However, the GAO doesn’t indicate how successful that outreach was. A June 2022 GAO report urged the IRS and the Treasury to do more to reach people who hadn’t received payments.

“We found that underserved communities such as nonfilers, first-time filers, unbanked/underbanked, mixed immigrant status families, those with limited internet access, and those experiencing homelessness were likely to experience difficulties with receiving their payments in a timely manner,” the GAO report said. However, the GAO also noted that as of June 2022, the IRS has no plans to reach out again to these individuals.

