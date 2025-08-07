10 Midwest Cities Where You Should Retire — It Costs $3,000 or Less Per Month

There’s good news if you’re anticipating being on a budget during your retirement years. An in-house study from GOBankingRates has identified 25 Midwest cities as the most affordable for retiring on $3,000 or less monthly. From this list, we pulled the 10 cheapest Midwestern cities for retirement where the average monthly cost of living is under $2,650 — and that’s before Social Security benefits kick in.

Check Out: GOBankingRates Original Research Center

Explore Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

From most to least expensive, see which 10 Midwestern cities you can retire in and spend $3,000 or less each month.

Lansing, Michigan

Livability score: 79

79 Average monthly mortgage: $879

$879 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,769

$1,769 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,649

Learn More: I Asked ChatGPT When I’ll Be Able To Retire Based on My Current Finances — Here’s What It Said

Find Out: I Asked ChatGPT What Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Means for Retirees’ Taxes: Here’s What It Said

Cherokee, Iowa

Livability score: 79

79 Average monthly mortgage: $835

$835 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,810

$1,810 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,645

For You: 4 Ways Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Will Change How You Plan for Retirement

Hillsboro, Kansas

Livability score: 79

79 Average monthly mortgage: $871

$871 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,767

$1,767 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,637

Britt, Iowa

Livability score: 79

79 Average monthly mortgage: $907

$907 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,729

$1,729 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,636

Sac City, Iowa

Livability score: 79

79 Average monthly mortgage: $783

$783 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,835

$1,835 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,618

Be Aware: 6 Key Signs You’ll Run Out of Retirement Funds Too Early

Creighton, Nebraska

Livability score: 79

79 Average monthly mortgage: $593

$593 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $2,019

$2,019 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,612

Lemmon, South Dakota

Livability score: 79

79 Average monthly mortgage: $612

$612 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,943

$1,943 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,555

Audubon, Iowa

Livability score: 79

79 Average monthly mortgage: $624

$624 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,880

$1,880 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,503

Trending Now: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America

North Baltimore, Ohio

Livability score: 79

79 Average monthly mortgage: $742

$742 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,733

$1,733 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,475

Phillipsburg, Kansas

Livability score: 79

79 Average monthly mortgage: $565

$565 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,768

$1,768 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,333

Find more original studies and surveys in the GOBankingRates original research center.

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the best places to retire for under $3,000 a month. First GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census American Community Survey to find cities and basic information including total population, households, household median income and population ages 65-plus. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost of living. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value and the average rental cost was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and Zillow Observed Value Index for December 2024. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage, rental costs and expenditure costs, the average cost of living for homeowners and renters was calculated. Livability indexes were sourced from AreaVibes and included to determine the quality of life for each location. The average Social Security benefits were sourced from the Social Security Administration and used to calculate the cost of living for homeowners and renters after Social Security. The cities were sorted to show the highest livability locations first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 30, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Midwest Cities Where You Should Retire — It Costs $3,000 or Less Per Month

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.