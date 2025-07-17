Personal Finance

10 Midwest Cities Where Home Prices Are Surging in 2025

July 17, 2025 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates->

The Midwest isn’t known for being astronomically pricey — quite the opposite, actually. The Midwest’s overall affordable cost of living has Americans flocking in from expensive coastal locales. But though life in the Midwest is pretty much always cheaper than life on the West Coast or East Coast, it’s getting more expensive. According to the Consumer Price Index, Midwest Region, June 2025 report, regional prices in the Midwest rose 0.7% in June, and were up 3.0% over the year. 

The cost of homes in some Midwestern areas are going up, too. Consider the following 10 cities in the Midwest where home prices have surged over the past year. Note that these are cities where housing values are far below the national average of $369,147. But with prices ticking up, one wonders, will they stay “cheap” for homebuyers — or will they start getting too pricey?

10. Cleveland 

  • Average home value in June 2025: $116,771  
  • Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 1.9%

9. Battle Creek, Michigan 

  • Average home value in June 2025: $178,010
  • Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 3.5%

8. Toledo, Ohio 

  • Average home value in June 2025: $128,763
  • Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 3.8%

7. Evansville, Indiana 

  • Average home value in June 2025: $196,947 
  • Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 4.1%

6. Youngstown, Ohio

  • Average home value in June 2025: $66,485
  • Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 4.2%

5. Fond du Lac, Wisconsin 

  • Average home value in June 2025: $252,467  
  • Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 4.8%

4. Milwaukee 

  • Average home value in June 2025: $222,245
  • Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 5.4%

3. Canton, Ohio 

  • Average home value in June 2025: $168,537 
  • Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 5.7%

2. Peoria, Illinois

  • Average home value in June 2025: $137,367  
  • Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 6.6%

1. Kokomo, Indiana 

  • Average home value in June 2025: $177,084
  • Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 8.1%

