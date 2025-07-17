10 Midwest Cities Where Home Prices Are Surging in 2025

The Midwest isn’t known for being astronomically pricey — quite the opposite, actually. The Midwest’s overall affordable cost of living has Americans flocking in from expensive coastal locales. But though life in the Midwest is pretty much always cheaper than life on the West Coast or East Coast, it’s getting more expensive. According to the Consumer Price Index, Midwest Region, June 2025 report, regional prices in the Midwest rose 0.7% in June, and were up 3.0% over the year.

The cost of homes in some Midwestern areas are going up, too. Consider the following 10 cities in the Midwest where home prices have surged over the past year. Note that these are cities where housing values are far below the national average of $369,147. But with prices ticking up, one wonders, will they stay “cheap” for homebuyers — or will they start getting too pricey?

10. Cleveland

Average home value in June 2025: $116,771

$116,771 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 1.9%

9. Battle Creek, Michigan

Average home value in June 2025: $178,010

$178,010 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 3.5%

8. Toledo, Ohio

Average home value in June 2025: $128,763

$128,763 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 3.8%

7. Evansville, Indiana

Average home value in June 2025: $196,947

$196,947 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 4.1%

6. Youngstown, Ohio

Average home value in June 2025: $66,485

$66,485 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 4.2%

5. Fond du Lac, Wisconsin

Average home value in June 2025: $252,467

$252,467 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 4.8%

4. Milwaukee

Average home value in June 2025: $222,245

$222,245 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 5.4%

3. Canton, Ohio

Average home value in June 2025: $168,537

$168,537 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 5.7%

2. Peoria, Illinois

Average home value in June 2025: $137,367

$137,367 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 6.6%

1. Kokomo, Indiana

Average home value in June 2025: $177,084

$177,084 Increase in value (percentage) year-over-year: 8.1%

