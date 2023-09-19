News & Insights

10 Metros Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in September 2023

September 19, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

There’s good news for buyers still on the hunt for an affordable home. Home prices are falling in certain housing markets across the United States.

These rankings utilizing Realtor.com data look at the changes in the median list price per square foot for the 50 largest metropolitan areas. Here are the 10 areas where home prices are falling most in September 2023.

10. Jackson, Mississippi

  • Year-over-year price drop: -0.1%
  • Median listing home price in August 2023: $287,000

9. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii

  • Year-over-year price drop: -0.5%
  • Median listing home price in August 2023: $822,500

8. Lakeland-Winter Haven, Florida

  • Year-over-year price drop: -0.9%
  • Median listing home price in August 2023: $359,495

7. Boise City, Idaho

  • Year-over-year price drop: -1.1%
  • Median listing home price in August 2023: $584,950

6. Ogden-Clearfield, Utah

  • Year-over-year price drop: -1.1%
  • Median listing home price in August 2023: $571,995

5. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona

  • Year-over-year price drop: -1.2%
  • Median listing home price in August 2023: $537,900

4. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas

  • Year-over-year price drop: -2%
  • Median listing home price in August 2023: $568,237

3. Stockton, California 

  • Year-over-year price drop: -2.1%
  • Median listing home price in August 2023: $585,965

2. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada

  • Year-over-year price drop: -2.7%
  • Median listing home price in August 2023: $456,848

1. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina-North Carolina

  • Year-over-year price drop: -2.9%
  • Median listing home price in August 2023: $355,784

