There’s good news for buyers still on the hunt for an affordable home. Home prices are falling in certain housing markets across the United States.

Discover: 15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

Read More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

These rankings utilizing Realtor.com data look at the changes in the median list price per square foot for the 50 largest metropolitan areas. Here are the 10 areas where home prices are falling most in September 2023.

10. Jackson, Mississippi

Year-over-year price drop: -0.1%

-0.1% Median listing home price in August 2023: $287,000

I’m a Real Estate Agent: These Will Be the Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years

9. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii

Year-over-year price drop: -0.5%

-0.5% Median listing home price in August 2023: $822,500

8. Lakeland-Winter Haven, Florida

Year-over-year price drop: -0.9%

-0.9% Median listing home price in August 2023: $359,495

7. Boise City, Idaho

Year-over-year price drop: -1.1%

-1.1% Median listing home price in August 2023: $584,950

6. Ogden-Clearfield, Utah

Year-over-year price drop: -1.1%

-1.1% Median listing home price in August 2023: $571,995

5. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona

Year-over-year price drop: -1.2%

-1.2% Median listing home price in August 2023: $537,900

4. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas

Year-over-year price drop: -2%

-2% Median listing home price in August 2023: $568,237

3. Stockton, California

Year-over-year price drop: -2.1%

-2.1% Median listing home price in August 2023: $585,965

2. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada

Year-over-year price drop: -2.7%

-2.7% Median listing home price in August 2023: $456,848

1. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina-North Carolina

Year-over-year price drop: -2.9%

-2.9% Median listing home price in August 2023: $355,784

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Metros Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in September 2023

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.