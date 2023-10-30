10 Luxury Hotels To Book During Leaf Peeping Season

When autumn arrives, it’s time for one of nature’s most stunning spectacles — leaf-peeping season. Watching the leaves transform into a vibrant palette of reds, oranges, and yellows is even better when experienced from a luxurious hotel. After all, isn’t every vacation a little better with an in-room spa to return to?

We’ve rounded up some of the top luxury properties in prime leaf-peeping destinations across New England and beyond.

Topnotch Resort, Stowe, Vermont

Nestled at the base of Mount Mansfield, Topnotch Resort in Stowe, Vermont, offers prime views of the Green Mountains ablaze in fall foliage. Guests stay in spacious suites with gas fireplaces and private balconies overlooking the vibrant landscape. An indoor tennis center, full-service spa, and multiple dining outlets provide relaxation when you’re not hiking nearby trails surrounded by colorful maples and birches.

Cliff House Maine, Cape Neddick, Maine

Perched on bald granite cliffs in Cape Neddick, Maine, Cliff House Maine promises panoramic vistas of the vibrant fall coastline. Guests can stay in historic rooms from 1872 or modern lodges with patios facing the sea. Hit the trails around the property for front-row seats to Maine’s famous fall transformation.

Inn by the Sea, Cape Elizabeth, Maine

Cuddled up along the shores of Cape Elizabeth, Inn by the Sea in Maine exudes seaside elegance coupled with nature at your doorstep. Listen to the waves crash outside while enjoying an in-room spa treatment. Then, head to the fire pits overlooking the ocean as the crisp air and autumn colors set in.

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, Harwich, Massachusetts

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club rests serenely along Cape Cod Bay in Harwich, Massachusetts. Guests soak up vistas of the vibrant marshlands dotting the coast from private patios and balconies. Sip a seasonal cocktail on the outdoor deck as the leaves around you turn brilliant shades of crimson.

Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa, Lake Placid, New York

Overlooking shimmering Lake Placid, Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa places you at the heart of New York’s stunning Adirondack autumn scenery. Relax on your balcony, facing the fiery red and orange mountainsides reflected on the still water. Then, explore those vibrant hills on hikes through the surrounding trails.

The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa, Manchester Village, Vermont

The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa sits regally within Vermont’s Green Mountains, surrounded by the vibrant changing leaves. After exploring the fall foliage on trails through the property’s 1,300 acres, unwind in the spa or curl up in your cottage accommodations with a cozy fire.

The Wentworth, Jackson, New Hampshire

Head to The Wentworth in New Hampshire’s Jackson Village for plush accommodations surrounded by the autumn-hued White Mountains. This small hotel features rooms appointed with gas fireplaces, deep-soaking tubs, and private balconies overlooking brilliant fall vistas.

The Red Lion Inn, Stockbridge, Massachusetts

Sip hot cider on the porch facing the Berkshire Mountains lit up in fall splendor at The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. This quintessential New England inn has welcomed guests since 1773. Its traditionally decorated rooms with canopy beds feel charmingly appropriate for leaf-peeping season.

Twin Farms, Barnard, Vermont

Set on 300 wooded acres in the Green Mountains, Twin Farms in Vermont offers an intimate, all-inclusive escape surrounded by blazing fall colors. Stay in individual cottages scattered among the vibrant maples and oaks. Outdoor activities like canoeing and hiking immerse you in foliage season.

Cranmore Mountain Resort, North Conway, New Hampshire

Nestled in the mountains of North Conway, New Hampshire, Cranmore Mountain Resort places you steps from trails like the North Conway Country Club Path that winds through kaleidoscopic fall forests. After a day spent leaf peeping, unwind by the fire pits with craft brews.

With endless opportunities to immerse yourself in the vibrant fall landscape, New England provides an ideal backdrop for leaf peeping. Nature’s magnificent autumn show will surround you by staying at one of these gorgeous hotels.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Luxury Hotels To Book During Leaf Peeping Season

