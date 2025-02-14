10 Low-Stress, High-Paying Jobs To Get in 2025

The number of high-stress jobs that don’t pay you nearly enough is unfortunately higher than it should be. When the goal is to aim for the opposite and find low-stress jobs that pay you a well above-average annual salary, you need to do some research as to what fields out there best fit your skillset and your idea of a positive work environment.

There are a variety of jobs in fields such as business and science that are reported to be less prone to stressful situations. Though most workplaces come with some level of stress — you will have to accept feedback and deal calmly with both the good and bad it throws at you — it doesn’t mean you have to settle for less than you are worth.

Here’s a look at 10 high-paying, low-stress jobs you might want to pursue this year, as identified by Resume Genius.

Water Resource Specialist

Median annual salary: $157,740

Water resource specialists monitor regional and municipal water supplies to ensure they are clean, safe and sustainably managed. Some also develop conservation strategies.

This job isn’t physically demanding and the tasks are predictable, so it’s a great option for those who are looking for a high-paying, low-stress job who also care about the environment. A bachelor’s degree is typically required to pursue this career.

Astronomer

Median annual salary: $149,530

Astronomers work in a research environment, studying stars, planets, meteorite showers and other phenomena in our universe. They typically work in controlled, academic or institutional settings, so stress levels are low. Many astronomers are also able to work remotely and/or have flexible work schedules.

A doctoral or professional degree is required to pursue this low-stress job.

Actuary

Median annual salary: $120,000

An actuary analyzes the financial costs of risks taken by businesses and clients. However, pursuing a career as an actuary involves little risk and plenty of rewards. South Dakota State University touts the profession for its “high pay, low stress, good job security” and contribution to solving important problems.

Actuaries commonly hold bachelor’s degrees in math or related analytical fields. Additional certification is needed to achieve full professional status.

Environmental Economist

Median annual salary: $115,730

Economists spend their time studying the production and distribution of resources, goods and services. Environmental economists specifically focus on the economic impacts of environmental policies, projects and regulations. They work in both the private and public sector, with federal, state and local governments in need of their expertise.

A bachelor’s degree is sufficient for some entry-level positions, but most economist jobs require a master’s degree or even a Ph.D.

Mathematician

Median annual salary: $104,860

Mathematicians utilize techniques to solve problems in business, engineering and other fields. It should be noted that mathematicians enjoy a variety of professional opportunities.

To qualify for a mathematics position, you’ll need at least a bachelor’s degree in math. Some positions require further education.

Computer Systems Analyst

Median annual salary: $103,800

Computer systems analysts work with businesses to help them get the most out of their technology. They analyze how a company is using its software, hardware and other computer systems to find ways to improve them.

Many computer systems analysts are able to work remotely. A bachelor’s degree is typically needed to get this high-paying, in-demand job.

Fuel Cell Engineer

Median annual salary: $99,510

Fuel cell engineers are the people behind the systems that generate clean energy for vehicles, buildings and other applications. These specialists design, develop and improve fuel cell systems.

Not only does this job pay well, but it also comes with job security as these skills are in high-demand. A bachelor’s degree is required for this role.

Remote Sensing Scientist and Technologist

Median annual salary: $92,580

These scientists use satellite and aerial data to analyze and research issues that include climate change, disaster management, agriculture and urban planning. They may work for private companies or for the government, and some can work remotely.

This research-driven role typically requires a bachelor’s degree.

Geographer

Median annual salary: $90,880

Geographers study Earth’s physical features, as well as human impact on the planet, to help gather the data needed for climate change interventions, urban planning and more.

Geographers often enjoy flexible remote work options, and this job is well suited for those who want impactful careers. A bachelor’s degree is usually needed to get this job.

Transportation Planner

Median annual salary: $81,800

Transportation planners design systems that make travel more efficient and sustainable. They can work on projects to reduce traffic, expand public transit and more.

This thoughtful, low-stress job typically requires a master’s degree.

Caitlyn Moorhead and Lia Sestric contributed to the reporting for this article.

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Resume Genius and is accurate as of Dec. 16, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Low-Stress, High-Paying Jobs To Get in 2025

