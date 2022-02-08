Amazon recently announced it would soon increase Amazon Prime membership fees. If you're a current member or are considering joining, you may be wondering if the cost of a membership is still worth it.

The answer is probably yes. Amazon Prime members get many benefits -- much more than free, two-day shipping. You may be missing out on some perks and not getting the full value of your membership. Here are 10 little-known perks of your Amazon Prime membership.

Free entertainment

Your Amazon Prime membership includes free entertainment -- and plenty of it.

Here's a breakdown of some of the no-cost entertainment you can enjoy:

Prime Video: Watch TV shows and movies

Watch TV shows and movies Amazon Music Prime: Listen to ad-free podcasts and music

Listen to ad-free podcasts and music Prime Gaming: Get free games, access in-game content, and subscribe to a Twitch channel every month

Get free games, access in-game content, and subscribe to a Twitch channel every month Prime Reading: Read digital books and magazines on any device

Exclusive deals

Amazon Prime members get access to exclusive deals. If you shop these deals, you could keep more money in your pocket and better stay on track with your budget. As a member, you can shop discounts on Prime Day, an annual two-day event available only to Prime members. Amazon also showcases Prime-only discounts available daily.

Unlimited photo storage

Do you have too many photos taking up space on your computer or phone? Amazon Prime members get unlimited, full-resolution photo storage through Amazon Photos. While not unlimited, you can also take advantage of 5 GB of video storage.

Share Prime benefits with your family

Amazon Household allows Amazon Prime members to easily share membership perks and digital content with other household members. An Amazon Household can have up to two adults, four teens, and four children.

Free grocery delivery with Amazon Fresh

Amazon Prime members can take advantage of free grocery delivery through Amazon Fresh. This benefit is only available in select cities, but can help you save money and make daily life more convenient. Two-hour delivery is free to customers who meet the local free shipping threshold. Depending on your area, shipping is free on orders $35 or more or $50 or more.

Try clothes before you buy them

If you're picky about clothing, this service is for you. Amazon has a service called Prime Try Before You Buy. Prime members can order up to six clothing and accessories and get a 7-day try-on period. Members will only be charged for the items they decide to keep. Other items can be returned for free using the included prepaid label and resealable box.

Discounts at Whole Foods

Amazon purchased Whole Foods in 2017. Now, Prime members can get an extra 10% off storewide sales (except alcohol) when shopping at Whole Foods.

In addition, you can take advantage of special deals and discounts only available to members. If you have a Whole Foods in your neighborhood, this perk offers an excellent way to trim your grocery bill.

Get Whole Foods groceries delivered (for a fee)

While this service isn't free, it's affordable and convenient. As an Amazon Prime member, you can get Whole Foods groceries delivered to your home. This perk is available in select zip codes and a $9.95 service fee is charged for every order.

If you don't want to pay for this service and have a Whole Foods store nearby, you can order groceries online and get free store pickup. Free grocery pickup is available on orders over $35.

Earn rewards in exchange for slower shipping

Amazon Prime members can enjoy speedy delivery. But they also have the option to select slower shipping speeds. When doing this, you can still get free shipping and also earn rewards. Select "No-Rush Shipping" at checkout to utilize this benefit.

Amazon will either apply a discount to your order or apply a free digital reward to your account after your order ships. For example, you could receive a $1 digital credit for digital downloads.

Save money on prescriptions

With Amazon Pharmacy, you can order prescription medications online and get them shipped to your home for free. Amazon Prime members can get exclusive discounts on prescriptions when paying without health insurance. Select medicines cost as little as $1 per month. Amazon also includes a tool to compare prescription costs.

If you're a current Amazon Prime member or plan to become one, make sure you get the most out of your membership. Don't miss out on the above valuable benefits.

If you want to earn rewards on your Amazon spending, you may want to apply for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. For additional ways to save money and make your money go further, check out our personal finance resources.

