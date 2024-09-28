10 Lesser-Known Ways Retirees Can Save Money on Groceries 

Retirees are often looking for ways to cut expenses on essential costs, especially as recent high inflation. While inflation is cooling, it has left the costs of basics like groceries at steep levels for many.

While there are some obvious ways to save money on groceries, retirees can look to some ways to save that might not be quite as obvious.

Here are 10 lesser-known ways retirees can save on groceries.

Find the Secret Clearance Areas

One way to save is to get to know where the clearance and mark-down areas are in stores where you shop, according to consumer finance expert Tanya Peterson at Achieve.

“This often includes a small area in produce and meat where you could find a great price on something that must be used within a few days,” she said.

Local Farms, Orchards and Farmers’ Markets

While farmers’ markets may be obvious for good deals, Peterson also recommended local farms and orchards.

These may offer direct purchase of their products, from produce to meat, at prices that are closer to wholesale and certainly less than what you’d pay at a grocery store.

They often sell produce that is not so pretty looking but perfectly acceptable at a lower price, she said.

Use Your Supermarket’s Digital Coupons

Another step retirees can take is to learn how to use the digital coupons many supermarkets now offer.

“Retirees (and others) often disregard them because they can be complicated to use,” Peterson said. “But they can offer big savings if you know how. Stop at the customer service counter at a non-busy time for help if you need.”

Buy Only What You Need

A good way to save money is to buy only what you need, Peterson said, adding that while this does not sound “off-the-beaten path” advice, retirees often buy what they are used to buying, without taking time to adjust for having only one or two people in the household.

“Cooking for one or two can be very different from cooking for a family, and may involve learning new methods, how to work with different foods — and how to purchase differently,” she said.

Additionally, learning how to effectively use leftovers and the items you have in pantries and the refrigerator can be a real skill that produces big savings.

Engage Habit Stacking

When it comes to saving money on groceries as a retiree, one strategy that doesn’t get enough credit is building cost-saving habits into your routine, according to Aristotle Paulides, the co-founder of RoutineBase, a platform focused on helping individuals establish and maintain beneficial daily routines.

“It’s all about blending small, smart choices that don’t just cut costs but also improve your health,” he explained.

For example: walking to the store (if you are able) not only saves on gas, but it’s a simple way to stay active without needing a gym membership.

“You’re tackling two things at once: getting your groceries and getting in some movement,” Paulides noted.

For bigger trips, a sturdy shopping trolley is your best friend, he suggested.

“It’s cheaper than constantly filling up the tank and adds a little strength training to your routine,” the expert said. “Plus, walking gives you time to clear your mind and de-stress. If you are physically able, then this is a solid habit that works wonders for both your body and your budget.”

Plan Meals Around Seasonal Foods

Another smart habit stack is planning meals around seasonal produce, Paulides said.

“Not only is in-season produce cheaper, but it’s also fresher and more nutritious,” he explained. “Before heading out, take a few minutes to check what’s in season and build your meals around those items. It turns grocery shopping into something more creative, helping you explore new recipes while keeping your spending down. It’s one of those small shifts that can really add up.”

Make Grocery Shopping a Social Co-Op

Another idea, Paulides said, is to turn grocery shopping into a social event by forming a bulk-buying group with neighbors or friends.

“This way, you can take advantage of bulk prices without having to store all the extra food yourself,” according to the expert. “It’s a great way to build community while keeping costs down. Everybody saves, and nobody ends up with more than they can actually use.”

Batch Cook

Cooking larger portions once or twice a week helps you avoid last-minute takeout orders or impulse buys that can wreck your budget, Paulides said.

“Plus, when you buy in bulk, you get more for your money,” he added. “It’s a time-saver and a stress-reliever because you’ll always have something ready to eat, and you won’t find yourself scrambling for dinner ideas every night.”

Leverage Technology

David Kindness, a CPA and personal finance writer at Best Money, recommended using technology to save in unique ways.

“For instance, using AI-powered tools like ChatGPT for meal planning can be a game-changer. By inputting the ingredients you already have in your pantry or fridge, these tools can generate creative meal ideas, helping you minimize waste and avoid unnecessary purchases,” he said, though it should be noted that you should always double check recipes as AI tools can provide inaccuracies.

“This approach not only saves money but also encourages culinary creativity, which can be especially rewarding for retirees who enjoy cooking,” Kindness continued.

Check Your Medicare Advantage Plan

If you’re wondering what a healthcare plan has to do with groceries, Kindness said that some Medicare Advantage plans includes a grocery allowance.

“This benefit isn’t widely known, but some plans offer a monthly or quarterly allowance that can be used for groceries and other health-related items,” he said. “It’s designed to support seniors in accessing nutritious food without straining their budgets.

“If your plan doesn’t offer this, it might be worth considering during the next enrollment period, as it can provide a substantial boost to your grocery budget.”

One or more of these tips could make a significant difference in a retiree’s grocery budget.

