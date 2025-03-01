10 Large Cities Where $100K Will Get You the Least — 4 Are in California

Making $100,000 a year in the U.S. means, generally, that you’re doing pretty good. You’re making far more than the median salary, which worked out to $61,984 per year in the fourth quarter of 2024. But where you live plays a crucial role in how far your paycheck goes. A hundred-thousand dollars a year simply doesn’t have the same power in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that it has in Rainelle, West Virginia.
In which cities will a $100,000 salary run out the fastest? New research by SmartAsset found the value of $100,000 in 69 of the largest U.S. cities for 2025, after factoring in applicable taxes and local cost of living premiums. These are the 10 cities where a $100,000 salary will be eaten up the quickest. Unsurprisingly, four of these major metros are in California, which is, after Hawaii, the second most expensive state in the U.S.
10. Oakland, California
- Value of $100k in 2025: $52,060
- Value of $100k in 2024: $51,237
- Year-over-year change in value: 1.6%
9. Washington, D.C.
- Value of $100k in 2025: $51,339
- Value of $100k in 2024: $48,734
- Year-over-year change in value: 5.3%
8. Boston
- Value of $100k in 2025: $50,602
- Value of $100k in 2024: $50,109
- Year-over-year change in value: 1.0%
7. San Diego
- Value of $100k in 2025: $49,337
- Value of $100k in 2024: $50,082
- Year-over-year change in value: 1.5%
6. Los Angeles
- Value of $100k in 2025: $47,983
- Value of $100k in 2024: $47,762
- Year-over-year change in value: 0.5%
5. Queens, New York
- Value of $100k in 2025: $46,708
- Value of $100k in 2024: $49,978
- Year-over-year change in value: 6.5%
4. Brooklyn, New York
- Value of $100k in 2025: $43,461
- Value of $100k in 2024: $43,376
- Year-over-year change in value: 0.2%
3. San Francisco
- Value of $100k in 2025: $42,128
- Value of $100k in 2024: $40,997
- Year-over-year change in value: 2.8%
2. Honolulu
- Value of $100k in 2025: $38,610
- Value of $100k in 2024: $39,148
- Year-over-year change in value: 1.4%
1. Manhattan, New York
- Value of $100k in 2025: $30,362
- Value of $100k in 2024: $30,914
- Year-over-year change in value: 1.8%
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Large Cities Where $100K Will Get You the Least — 4 Are in California
