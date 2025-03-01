10 Large Cities Where $100K Will Get You the Least — 4 Are in California

Making $100,000 a year in the U.S. means, generally, that you’re doing pretty good. You’re making far more than the median salary, which worked out to $61,984 per year in the fourth quarter of 2024. But where you live plays a crucial role in how far your paycheck goes. A hundred-thousand dollars a year simply doesn’t have the same power in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that it has in Rainelle, West Virginia.

Find Out: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Learn More: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

In which cities will a $100,000 salary run out the fastest? New research by SmartAsset found the value of $100,000 in 69 of the largest U.S. cities for 2025, after factoring in applicable taxes and local cost of living premiums. These are the 10 cities where a $100,000 salary will be eaten up the quickest. Unsurprisingly, four of these major metros are in California, which is, after Hawaii, the second most expensive state in the U.S.

10. Oakland, California

Value of $100k in 2025: $52,060

$52,060 Value of $100k in 2024: $51,237

$51,237 Year-over-year change in value: 1.6%

Read Next: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

9. Washington, D.C.

Value of $100k in 2025: $51,339

$51,339 Value of $100k in 2024: $48,734

$48,734 Year-over-year change in value: 5.3%

8. Boston

Value of $100k in 2025: $50,602

$50,602 Value of $100k in 2024: $50,109

$50,109 Year-over-year change in value: 1.0%

7. San Diego

Value of $100k in 2025: $49,337

$49,337 Value of $100k in 2024: $50,082

$50,082 Year-over-year change in value: 1.5%

6. Los Angeles

Value of $100k in 2025: $47,983

$47,983 Value of $100k in 2024: $47,762

$47,762 Year-over-year change in value: 0.5%

5. Queens, New York

Value of $100k in 2025: $46,708

$46,708 Value of $100k in 2024: $49,978

$49,978 Year-over-year change in value: 6.5%

4. Brooklyn, New York

Value of $100k in 2025: $43,461

$43,461 Value of $100k in 2024: $43,376

$43,376 Year-over-year change in value: 0.2%

3. San Francisco

Value of $100k in 2025: $42,128

$42,128 Value of $100k in 2024: $40,997

$40,997 Year-over-year change in value: 2.8%

2. Honolulu

Value of $100k in 2025: $38,610

$38,610 Value of $100k in 2024: $39,148

$39,148 Year-over-year change in value: 1.4%

1. Manhattan, New York

Value of $100k in 2025: $30,362

$30,362 Value of $100k in 2024: $30,914

$30,914 Year-over-year change in value: 1.8%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Large Cities Where $100K Will Get You the Least — 4 Are in California

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.