10 Kitchen Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money

Dollar Tree is a budget-friendly store where nearly everything is $1.25. This includes an assortment of kitchen supplies like storage containers, cutting boards, cleaning products and more.

The low prices and wide variety of options make Dollar Tree a great place to shop if you’re on a tight budget or are trying to be more cost-effective with your spending. And given how prices continue to rise on most everyday essentials, it’s more important now than ever to be conscious about your spending.

Here are the top kitchen items you should always get at Dollar Tree if you’re trying to save money — and still want something that’s durable and high enough quality to make it into your cupboards or shelves.

Glasses

If you’ve ever been to Dollar Tree before, you’ve probably seen the different types of glasses they have lining their shelves.

Some glasses are large, while others are small. Many have a simple aesthetic, while others come in different colors and designs. Certain ones are even meant for special occasions.

“Wine glasses are a great kitchen item to buy at Dollar Tree,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback USA. “Not only are you getting a great deal, but if you break them, you won’t need to spend a fortune on replacing them.”

But for the more pragmatic shopper, almost any Dollar Tree glass is worth considering. Whether you need to replace a broken cup or you’re looking to fill out your cupboards, keep an eye out for these the next time you shop.

Serving Utensils

Having good-quality utensils is important, but you don’t have to spend a ton of money to get them.

“Serving utensils are something you will want to buy cheap — especially for holiday serving,” said Landau. “Dollar Tree offers many different options for these and if you’re having a big party, you’re going to want to stock up. Plus, if you need to throw them out, you won’t feel like you wasted too much money.”

Cooking Utensils

And don’t forget about essential cooking utensils like spatulas. At just over a dollar apiece, you can get what you need without spending too much money.

“At Dollar Tree, you can find a variety of basic utensils like spatulas, ladles and whisks,” said Jake Claver, CEO of Syndicately. “These items are often identical in functionality to their more expensive counterparts. By choosing these budget-friendly options, you’re not only saving money but also getting the same utility.

Dishes

Need an extra bowl or plate? Your local Dollar Tree probably has a few options to choose from.

“Plates, bowls and cups from Dollar Tree are perfect for everyday use,” said Claver. They’re both practical and economical — especially for new homeowners, college students or anyone else trying to save money.

Baking Supplies

If you love to bake but don’t want to spend a ton of money on baking supplies, Dollar Tree’s worth checking out for their wide selection of options.

“Whether you’re a seasoned baker or a novice, Dollar Tree’s selection of baking supplies will keep you well-stocked,” said Maroom Anaky, the CEO of CoinCipher. “Muffin tins, mixing bowls, cookie cutters and baking molds are just a few examples of the baking essentials available at Dollar Tree.”

Storage Containers

When it comes to storing your leftovers or dry ingredients — like cereals, pastas or grains — you’re going to need some good quality storage containers.

As Daniel Adams, CMO of Still Water Wellness, pointed out, Dollar Tree has many “budget-friendly storage containers and solutions tailored for kitchen organization.”

These containers come in different shapes and sizes. Many of them have an airtight seal, which can keep your food fresh for longer.

Mason Jars

Another great addition to any kitchen, especially if you enjoy canning, is the mason jar. You can use them to preserve jams, sauces or salsas. You can even use them in DIY crafting projects or as home decor.

The mason jars you find at Dollar Tree might be cheap, but they’re still durable. This means you could save a good amount of money while still getting a similar product to what you’d find elsewhere.

Cutting Boards

Having a couple of cutting boards at home is essential. Ideally, you’ll have one for raw meats and another for vegetables and fruits. Depending on your preferences, you might even have a separate one for other things, like slicing bread. Whatever the case, Dollar Tree sells cutting boards for cheap.

“You have to spend at least $5.25 to buy a similar cutting board on Amazon while you can buy three of them at Dollar Tree at [$1.25],” said Joseph Morgan, a money-saving expert at CouponBirds.

Measuring Cups and Accessories

Another must-have for those who enjoy baking is some high-quality measuring cups and accessories. Most recipes, especially baking ones, require precise measurements. That’s why having an assortment of measuring tools on hand is necessary.

Dollar Tree has different measuring cups, measuring spoons and more to help make following any recipe easier than ever.

“When cooking or baking, measuring spoons can help you more precisely control ingredients and seasonings so as to ensure the flavor of your meals while effectively avoiding waste,” said Morgan.

“Dollar Tree is a great place to stock up on baking supplies, such as measuring cups and spoons, mixing bowls and spatulas,” added Grace White, Head of Design and Development at Lilo.

“You can also find baking ingredients, such as flour, sugar and spices, at Dollar Tree for a fraction of the price of a regular grocery store.”

Cleaning Supplies

Whether you need to clean up major messes or do some minor maintenance, it’s always a good idea to have some cleaning supplies in your kitchen. But these supplies tend to go fast, and they can be expensive.

For the more frugal shopper, Dollar Tree’s a good alternative for basic kitchen cleaning products. That’s because you can typically get supplies at a similar quality but at a much lower price point than what you’d get at other stores.

“Sponges, dish soap and cleaning cloths are necessities in any kitchen,” said Claver. And they’re all available at most Dollar Tree locations.

Scrubbers and sponges in particular are “essential for cleaning up spills and messes in the kitchen,” said White. “And they can get expensive if you buy them at a regular grocery store.”

Besides these options, Dollar Trees often carry paper towels, dishcloths, paper napkins and liquid cleaning solutions.

