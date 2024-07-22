Many teenagers can attest to the power of a vision board — but vision boards aren’t just for kids. They can actually be powerful tools to help adults guide their financial futures, as well.

GOBankingRates spoke with financial experts to learn exactly how to use vision boards to build the lives we want. Here are 10 key signs a financial vision board can help you meet your money goals.

You Struggle With Follow-Through

“If you have difficulty following through once you have set a financial goal or put a plan in place, a vision board may help you keep on track,” shared Jessica Morgan of Canadian Budget.

If you find yourself starting strong but losing steam, a vision board could provide the constant reminder you need.

Your Financial Goals Often Take a Back Seat

Morgan also shared, “Our financial goals can sometimes get away from us; life happens and those goals take a back seat.”

A vision board can help keep your goals front and center, even when life gets hectic.

You Need Help Focusing on the ‘Why’

“These tools and steps help you focus on the why – the bigger motivational factor behind everyday habits,” Morgan said.

If you’re losing sight of the reasons behind your financial goals, a vision board can help reconnect you with your motivation.

You Want To Be More Intentional With Your Finances

“A vision board allows you to sit down and envision the financial life you want,” said Ashley Russo, founder of Russo Wealth Management. “Being intentional with what you want and then creating a dedicated financial plan to get there is key.”

You’re Looking for a Way To Merge Psychology With Money Management

Gloria Garcia Cisneros, a wealth manager with LourdMurray, suggested, “We need to merge our psychology with our money for effective long-term habits.”

If you’re finding that pure numbers aren’t enough to keep you motivated, a vision board could be the emotional connection you need.

You Want To Bridge the Gap Between Abstract Concepts and Tangible Goals

“These tools tap into the psychological aspects of money management, bridging the gap between abstract financial concepts and tangible life goals,” shared Cisneros.

If financial concepts feel too abstract, a vision board can make them more concrete and relatable.

You Need Help Overcoming Psychological Barriers

“Visualization exercises can be the foundation of changing our current mindset that aligns to drive future results,” said Cisneros. If you’re struggling with procrastination or impulsive spending, a vision board might help you overcome these obstacles.

You Want To Align Your Financial Strategy With Your Life Goals

If you want your financial plan to reflect your broader life goals, a vision board can help you make those connections

“By aligning goals and aspirations with money, people can create a more holistic and motivating financial strategy,” said Cisneros.

You Need To Be More Specific About Your Goals

If your goals are vague, creating a vision board can help you clarify and specify what you’re aiming for.

Erika Kullberg, founder of Erika.com, advised, “Be as specific as possible around your goals. If visualization is going to work for you, you have to be specific and detailed about what you want.”

You Want To Practice Visualization Daily

Kullberg thinks it’s important to check in with your vision board daily.

“Spend time every single day sitting with your vision,” she said. “If you can spend just a few minutes each day visualizing yourself achieving the goals on your board, this will really take your approach to another level.”

As for the logistics of it all, Russo suggests breaking your vision board into short-term (1-3 years), mid-term (4-10 years), and long-term (10+ years) sections to cover all aspects of your financial journey.

Keep your board nearby so you can see it often, whether it’s a physical board, a Pinterest board or something made in Canva or Google Docs. Make sure you interact with it regularly to keep your financial goals on target.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Key Signs a Financial Vision Board Can Help You Meet Your Money Goals

