10 Items at Walmart That Cost Way More at Target

Walmart and Target have comparable prices, right? Not exactly. Some items you might be regularly buying at Target, you can get for way cheaper at Walmart. Here’s a look at some items that you’ll find will cost you a lot of more at Target than they will at Walmart.

LG 65″ Class 4K UHD Smart OLED TV

Price at Target: $1,899.99

$1,899.99 Price at Walmart: $1,596.99

If you’re looking to upgrade your TV, this 65″ smart TV from LG will cost you almost $400 less at Walmart than at Target. You can also add a protection plan for cheaper, as well. At Target, a three year plan is $110. At Walmart, you can add on a four year plan for $104. You get more coverage for a lower price for the exact same TV when you shop at Walmart.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

Price at Target: $399.99

$399.99 Price at Walmart: $317.99

Want noise canceling headphones with a 30-hour battery life? These Sony headphones have tons of great reviews on both Target and Walmart’s websites. The difference is in the price. You’ll spend $82 more buying them at Target.

Oreo Cookies

Price at Target: $4.69

$4.69 Price at Walmart: $3.98

Your favorite snack cookie is going for more at Target. The classic flavor of the classic cookie will cost you almost a dollar more per pack if you get them at Target. Save your cash and pick up the cookies at Walmart.

Coca-Cola Bottle 6-pack

Price at Target: $4.99

$4.99 Price at Walmart: $3.78

Stock up on Coke next time you go to Walmart, since it will cost over a dollar more at Target. For six 16.9 ounce bottles, you’ll save over a dollar buying them at Walmart.

Ray Ban Aviator Pilot Unisex Sunglasses

Price at Target: $171

$171 Price at Walmart: $111.83

Thinking of classing up your wardrobe with some Ray Ban sunglasses? Target is going to cost you $100 more. Walmart has the RB3025 glasses on sale right now. At Target, even on sale, the same style will cost you almost $60 more.

Nintendo Switch™ — OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con™

Price at Target: $349.99

$349.99 Price at Walmart: $329.95

With more than 129 million Nintendo Switch consoles sold, it’s fair to say this is a popular gift, and you’d be smart to buy one at Walmart, rather than Target. Gamers and those shopping for them will be happy to know they can score a great deal on a Nintendo Switch at Walmart. Keep at extra $20 in your pocket by shopping at Walmart for the Switch. This one comes with detachable Joy-Con controllers.

Xbox Wireless Controller

Price at Target: $64.99

$64.99 Price at Walmart: $57.99

Want to ditch the messy cords and hook up another controller to your Xbox? You can add a controller for your Xbox for much cheaper if you shop at Walmart. It will cost you $7 more for the same controller at Target than at Walmart.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Twin Film Pack

Price at Target: $14.99

$14.99 Price at Walmart: $13.98

If you’re still buying film for cameras, it can get pretty expensive, especially if you’re buying multiple packs at a time. At Target, you can get two packs of Fujifilm for an Instax camera for $14.99, but at Walmart, you can get it for a dollar cheaper. This type of film can be used with most of the Instax cameras, but make sure on the Fujifilm website that the “mini” is the size you need for your camera before you purchase.

Costway 6Ft Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

Price at Target: $133.99

$133.99 Price at Walmart: $89.99

Although both stores advertise these Christmas trees as on sale, you’ll get it cheaper at Walmart by $44. This is the same exact Costway tree with 350 pre-installed LED lights that offer 11 light patterns to give your tree some unique sparkle. When you’re thinking of decorating for the holidays this year, Walmart might offer some better deals all around.

Dunkin’ Original Blend Ground Coffee

If you’re runnin’ on Dunkin’, you’ll want to make a run to Walmart to get your favorite coffee. Not only are the individual bags of 18-ounce coffee cheaper at Walmart, but right now, Walmart is offering a deal on a six-pack of 20-ounce bags of the coffee for $54.97. To get six of the Target bags — which, at 18 ounces a bag, don’t contain as much coffee as the Walmart deal does — you’d spend over $70.

