10 Insider Tips for Smarter Holiday Shopping

The cost of gifts, decorations and festive meals can put a ho ho hole in your pocket and a strain on your budget. However, with the right strategies, you can cut costs, score the best deals and maximize your holiday savings heading into 2026.

To help you shop like a pro, we aggregated the advice of top coupon and savings experts to find insider tips for finding discounts, stacking deals and making the most of seasonal promotions. Follow these 10 proven holiday shopping hacks to keep your spending under control and your wallet happy.

1. Sign Up for Alerts Before You Shop

If you know which stores you’ll be shopping at, sign up for coupon alerts ahead of time. Many retailers offer exclusive discounts to email subscribers, such as 15% off or $25 off a $100 purchase. You can even create a separate email account for these alerts to keep things organized and prioritize your savings, and keep your real account a bit more spam-free.

2. Text To Save and Get Exclusive Discounts

Many stores are taking email list sign-ups a step further by requesting your phone number to send text alerts. Stores often provide special coupons you can only get via text, making this an easy way to receive real-time notifications about flash sales and limited-time offers.

3. Follow Brands and Savings Experts on Social Media

You can thank affiliate marketing for social media being such a powerful tool for finding deals before they go public. Follow your favorite brands and savings influencers on platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to access coupon codes and insider promotions.

4. Download the Best Coupon Apps for Instant Savings

Coupons don’t come in the Sunday paper anymore, because, well, those hardly exist. However, coupon apps like RetailMeNot and Coupon Sherpa make it easy to access discounts while shopping in-store or online. Simply pull up the coupon on your phone and show it at checkout — no clipping required.

5. Take Advantage of Extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren’t just about big sales; they often include coupon codes and gift card offers for December. Check retailer websites and coupon platforms for additional promo codes that you can stack with sale prices. Keep in mind these deals online run longer than just the specific day — often a few days or weeks.

6. Stack Coupons and Cash-Back Offers for Maximum Discounts

When shopping online, you can increase your savings by stacking coupon codes on top of sale prices to get even deeper discounts. Combine coupon codes with cash-back sites like BeFrugal or Rakuten to maximize savings. You’ll earn a percentage back on qualifying purchases while also applying discounts at checkout.

When shopping in stores — at drugstores and supermarkets, in particular — make sure you look for store coupons that you can combine with manufacturer coupons for the steepest discounts.

7. Aim for High-Value Coupon Codes During Holiday Sales

For clothing and accessories, look for coupon codes offering 30% to 50% off, because you’re worth it and shouldn’t settle. Electronics typically have smaller discounts, but you can still find item-specific promo codes for extra savings, as retailers usually don’t offer coupon codes for across-the-board discounts on tech items.

8. Don’t Forget Warehouse Club Coupons for Bulk Savings

If you plan to take advantage of your warehouse club membership to get holiday deals or buy food and beverages in bulk for a holiday gathering, don’t overlook the opportunity to score additional savings. Your membership to discount warehouse stores like Costco or Sam’s Club comes with some built-in deals, but that doesn’t mean those stores don’t sweeten the pot during holiday seasons or long weekends.

9. Use Live Chat To Ask for Hidden Discounts

If you can’t find a coupon code on a retailer’s site or through an internet search, that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck. Many big online retailers employ live chat operators who are standing by to help you with your holiday shopping. Many customer service reps have access to promo codes and can provide one if you ask.

10. Join Loyalty Programs for Exclusive Holiday Deals

If you shop at a store regularly — especially during the holidays — join its loyalty program if it has one. This is a good way to get exclusive coupons and discounts. For example, Starbucks Rewards is known for its mobile integration and tiered rewards, Target Circle for its easy-to-use, store-wide benefits, and Kohl’s Rewards for its cash-back and exclusive member offers via Kohl’s Cash.

Taylor Bell and Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.

