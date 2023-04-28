News & Insights

10 Insanely Rich Politicians

April 28, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

With a net worth of $2.5 billion, former President Donald Trump is the richest person to have held the highest office in the United States. But there are several other billionaires in the U.S. and beyond who have dipped their toes into the political arena -- some with more success than others -- and boast net worths that are even higher.

Here's a look at some of the most insanely rich politicians in recent history, as identified by Forbes.

Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg

  • Net worth: $94.5 billion

Michael Bloomberg's wealth comes from Bloomberg LP, the financial information and media company he co-founded in 1981. Bloomberg served as mayor of New York City for 12 years and ran for president of the United States in 2020.

Pile of metal rods.

Savitri Jindal

  • Net worth: $17.7 billion

India's Savitri Jindal is the chair of Jindal Group, whose interests include steel, power, cement and infrastructure. She previously held the position of Member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

Gold ingots stock photo

Suleiman Kerimov

  • Net worth: $10.5 billion

Russian native Suleiman Kerimov made his fortune investing in distressed assets, as well as a 37% stake in Polyus, Russia's biggest gold producer. He has been a member of Russia's Federation Council since 2008.

Mosaic (MOS)

Andrei Guriev

  • Net worth: $9.7 billion

Russia-based Andrei Guriev and his family own almost 50% of PhosAgro, one of the world's largest producers of phosphate-based fertilizers. He served as a member of the Russian Federation Council from 2001 to 2013.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alanah M Torralba/EPA/Shutterstock (7866861b)Filipino Senator Manuel Villar During a Forum with the Foreign Correspondents of the Philippines in Makati Southern Manila Philippines On 19 January 2009 Villar Joined a Group of Experts in a Forum On the Prospects For the Philippine Political Scene For 2009 where Southeast Asia Project Director of the International Crisis Group Sidney Jones and Michael Mastura Member of the Peace Negotiating Panel of Muslim Rebel Group Moro Islamic Liberation Front (milf) Said That It Was Unlikely For Separatist Muslims and Goverment to Reach a Pact Under the Administration of Philippine President Gloria Macapagal-arroyo As Mastura Believes That Arroyo Does not Have the Political Will to Push For Such an AgreementPhilippines Conflict - Jan 2009.

Manuel Villar

  • Net worth: $8.9 billion

Manuel Villar of the Phillippines is a real estate mogul who has also held a number of political offices, including senator of the Philippines (2001-2013), speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives (1998-2000) and member of the Philippine House of Representatives (1992-2001).

He also ran for president of the Philippines in 2010 but lost in the general election.

Coal Pile and Pollution.

Andrei Skoch

  • Net worth: $7.9 billion

Russia's Andrei Skoch earned his fortune through his metals and mining business. He has been a member of Russia's legislative body, the State Duma, since 1999.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by PETER KLAUNZER/POOL/EPA/REX/Shutterstock (7870103ak)EMS-Gruppe CEO Magdalena Martullo-Blocher (R) sits with CEO Novartis Joseph Jimenez, CEO Novartis (L) at a business roundtable event for Swiss business leaders with China's President Xi Jinping in Bern, Switzerland, 16 January 2017.

Magdalena Martullo-Blocher

  • Net worth: $7.4 billion

Switzerland's Magdalena Martullo-Blocher owes her wealth to her stake in EMS-Chemie, a polymer and chemical manufacturing company. She took over the company in 2004 when her father, Christoph Blocher, left to take a seat on the Swiss federal council.

Martullo-Blocher entered politics herself in 2015 when she was elected to the Swiss parliament as a national councilor.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Walid Berrazeg/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (11678177m)Terry Gou, founder of Hon Hai, seen speaks during the opening ceremony of Hon Hai Research Institute.

Terry Gou

  • Net worth: $7.3 billion

Terry Gou is the founder of Hon Hai Precision, the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer. The company, which trades under the name Foxconn, counts Apple among its top customers.

Gou ran for president of Taiwan in 2019.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JLN Photography/Shutterstock (9793317u)Democratic candidate for Florida Governor Jeff Greene campaigning at the Kings Point ClubhouseDemocratic candidates for Florida campaign event, Tamarac, USA - 15 Aug 2018.

Jeff Greene

  • Net worth: $7.2 billion

Jeff Greene has built a real estate empire, beginning with renting out properties during his time as an MBA student at Harvard Business School. He has run for senator as well as governor of Florida but failed to win the primary each time.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alessandro Bremec/LaPresse/Shutterstock (13864303l)Milan Italy - News - Silvio Berlusconi is in intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

Silvio Berlusconi

  • Net worth: $7 billion

Self-made billionaire Silvio Berlusconi built his fortune through his media group Fininvest. His empire now includes stakes in media, publishing and banking firms.

Berlusconi is a three-time Italian prime minister and has also served in the European Parliament.

All net worth data is sourced from Forbes and is accurate as of April 26, 2023.

