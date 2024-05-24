10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $1050.00 $33.6K 14.0K 80.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $190.00 $55.7K 16.8K 32.6K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $162.50 $28.0K 5.3K 14.4K PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $320.00 $46.7K 2.3K 5.7K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $880.00 $37.9K 712 3.7K IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $9.00 $124.0K 214 2.1K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $160.00 $108.2K 14.2K 2.0K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/14/24 $126.00 $64.0K 110 2.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $430.00 $25.5K 13.1K 1.2K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $24.00 $71.0K 4.7K 946

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 111 contract(s) at a $1050.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 14053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 328 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.7K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 16855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32615 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 163 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 5345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14466 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW (NASDAQ:PANW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 167 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 2300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $880.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3753 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.2K, with a price of $541.0 per contract. There were 14261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $126.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2042 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 13117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 119 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.0K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 4721 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 946 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

