10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $1050.00 $170.0K 13.4K 81.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/14/24 $200.00 $28.1K 22.1K 18.7K SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $160.00 $26.9K 1.1K 10.6K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $900.00 $32.7K 1.6K 6.6K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $160.00 $58.7K 2.0K 4.0K HPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/07/24 $19.00 $75.1K 3.6K 3.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $430.00 $55.1K 5.0K 3.0K ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $115.00 $26.2K 2.0K 911 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $210.00 $27.8K 6.3K 769 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/31/24 $126.00 $35.6K 1.0K 486

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $1050.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $170.0K, with a price of $2000.0 per contract. There were 13462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 461 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 22156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 195 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 1111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 1617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.7K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 2064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPE (NYSE:HPE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on June 7, 2024. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.1K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 3643 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 145 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 5009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3090 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $875.0 per contract. There were 2000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 911 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $568.0 per contract. There were 6387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 769 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $126.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $356.0 per contract. There were 1000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

