10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $20.00 $186.7K 27.2K 13.7K IREN PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.00 $85.0K 16.7K 11.0K NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $950.00 $27.3K 5.1K 9.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $190.00 $25.6K 59.7K 7.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $175.00 $27.8K 5.1K 6.7K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $155.00 $262.9K 7.6K 4.4K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $900.00 $70.3K 1.4K 2.1K S PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $20.00 $55.8K 46 677 DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/31/24 $129.00 $38.7K 332 339 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $118.00 $26.5K 49 266

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 4788 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $186.7K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 27285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 177 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.0K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 16768 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $3900.0 per contract. There were 5142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $511.0 per contract. There were 59715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 136 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 5167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 224 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $262.9K, with a price of $1174.0 per contract. There were 7607 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.3K, with a price of $3350.0 per contract. There were 1442 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding S (NYSE:S), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 338 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.8K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $129.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 49 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

