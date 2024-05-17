10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $165.00 $33.9K 6.5K 93.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $930.00 $42.1K 9.1K 28.3K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $150.00 $38.3K 14.7K 8.2K SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $895.00 $66.0K 512 3.9K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $20.00 $29.6K 22.5K 2.2K ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $75.00 $109.1K 13.1K 1.5K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $175.00 $44.1K 31.4K 1.4K CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $330.00 $57.2K 2.2K 853 MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/31/24 $415.00 $54.3K 36 843 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $1600.00 $49.0K 645 626

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 409 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 6597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 93812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 108 contract(s) at a $930.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 9180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 213 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 14736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $895.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3918 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 22547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1495 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.1K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 13143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $1470.0 per contract. There were 31448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.2K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 2249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 853 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDB (NASDAQ:MDB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $415.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.3K, with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 843 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $1600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $7000.0 per contract. There were 645 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

