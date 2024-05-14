10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $905.00 $30.5K 5.5K 16.6K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $155.00 $61.0K 614 5.3K ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $115.00 $60.7K 2.3K 2.7K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $1400.00 $26.0K 1.9K 1.6K KODK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $5.00 $74.9K 1.0K 1.2K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $96.2K 15.0K 928 WDAY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $280.00 $30.2K 999 597 FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $180.00 $163.1K 1.7K 452 ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $65.00 $34.2K 5.1K 394 DOCN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $37.50 $30.3K 1.1K 355

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $905.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $1696.0 per contract. There were 5579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16608 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 288 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 614 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 765 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.7K, with a price of $4672.0 per contract. There were 2351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2714 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $1400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 1933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KODK (NYSE:KODK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 936 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.9K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 1037 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 612 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.2K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 15015 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 928 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDAY (NASDAQ:WDAY), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 108 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 999 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 597 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 251 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.1K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 1705 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 5197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCN (NYSE:DOCN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

