10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $80.00 $28.3K 5.3K 16.4K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $97.00 $36.4K 3.2K 4.7K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $380.00 $218.6K 2.5K 4.0K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $115.00 $412.0K 44.4K 3.7K CORZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $8.00 $41.0K 76 3.1K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.00 $28.0K 6.2K 1.9K SOUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $8.00 $192.9K 98 1.1K AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $160.00 $53.2K 1.5K 725 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $180.00 $99.4K 395 441 ORCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $155.00 $28.1K 4.0K 398

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 5395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 456 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 3238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4795 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 320 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $218.6K, with a price of $681.0 per contract. There were 2563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $412.0K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 44431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 838 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 76 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 92 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 6278 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1958 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOUN (NASDAQ:SOUN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 14, 2025. Parties traded 1122 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $192.9K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 98 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 1545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MDB (NASDAQ:MDB), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 197 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.4K, with a price of $1990.0 per contract. There were 395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $939.0 per contract. There were 4090 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 398 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.