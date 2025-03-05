10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $120.00 $27.4K 40.5K 127.4K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $300.00 $62.2K 12.1K 44.9K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $232.50 $56.3K 8.4K 22.3K PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $87.00 $32.2K 5.3K 12.3K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $190.00 $30.5K 4.8K 3.5K CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $270.00 $35.8K 2.3K 355 ADSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $280.00 $34.1K 1.3K 222 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $760.00 $39.2K 40 176 INTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $500.00 $139.2K 62 165 MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $17.00 $26.0K 5.3K 140

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 174 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 40584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.2K, with a price of $1245.0 per contract. There were 12148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44958 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 262 contract(s) at a $232.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.3K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 8460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 106 contract(s) at a $87.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 5331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 4832 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 72 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $815.0 per contract. There were 2370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADSK (NASDAQ:ADSK), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $1550.0 per contract. There were 1325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KLAC (NASDAQ:KLAC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 107 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $760.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $3920.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTU (NASDAQ:INTU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 317 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $139.2K, with a price of $2320.0 per contract. There were 62 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 5376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

