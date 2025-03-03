10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $120.00 $34.3K 13.9K 62.9K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $240.00 $88.6K 14.8K 19.9K MSTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $265.00 $28.9K 8.8K 12.7K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $25.00 $58.5K 72.0K 11.7K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $200.00 $145.0K 15.6K 9.1K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $91.00 $75.1K 3.5K 8.7K SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $50.00 $27.3K 7.1K 1.1K ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $40.00 $320.1K 457 1.1K APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $390.00 $58.3K 360 1.0K NICE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $155.00 $75.8K 1.3K 650

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 13965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62991 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 474 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.6K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 14894 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19972 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $1445.0 per contract. There were 8882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12732 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 72066 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 1295 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.0K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 15678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9149 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 273 contract(s) at a $91.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.1K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 3591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $1520.0 per contract. There were 7118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 165 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 1100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $320.1K, with a price of $291.0 per contract. There were 457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP (NASDAQ:APP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 106 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.3K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1082 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.8K, with a price of $1580.0 per contract. There were 1310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

