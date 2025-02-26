10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $135.00 $50.8K 52.5K 17.9K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $15.00 $76.5K 9.5K 6.8K FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $170.00 $29.4K 3.6K 6.3K DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $135.00 $571.9K 8.8K 5.3K QXO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.00 $28.5K 4.2K 2.8K WDAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $250.00 $35.7K 1.0K 1.7K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $25.00 $577.5K 3.6K 1.5K U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $30.00 $29.8K 2.7K 1.5K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $50.00 $40.5K 3.3K 1.3K APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $350.00 $50.8K 353 1.2K

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 62 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 52539 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 1908 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 9579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6830 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 236 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 3613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 1302 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 84 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $571.9K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 8863 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QXO (NYSE:QXO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 688 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 4239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDAY (NASDAQ:WDAY), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 1020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1705 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $577.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 3697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U (NYSE:U), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 489 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 2760 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 3336 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1398 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $2540.0 per contract. There were 353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

