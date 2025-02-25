10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $50.00 $218.9K 10.7K 36.6K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $125.00 $185.9K 15.6K 10.0K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $255.00 $455.0K 26 6.2K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $21.00 $47.7K 5.9K 5.0K SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $170.00 $68.4K 481 1.8K PLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $100.00 $26.6K 3.7K 1.6K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $405.00 $32.1K 738 1.4K APLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $8.50 $42.6K 293 1.3K AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $207.50 $63.4K 1.8K 1.0K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $22.00 $37.5K 11.8K 736

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 476 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $218.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 10759 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.9K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 15633 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10083 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 28, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $455.0K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 115 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.7K, with a price of $19.0 per contract. There were 5989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1827 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $1330.0 per contract. There were 3733 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $405.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1407 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APLD (NASDAQ:APLD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on March 14, 2025. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $8.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 28, 2025. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $207.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.4K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 1890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 11815 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

