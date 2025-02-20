10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $60.00 $57.1K 35.5K 64.3K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $26.00 $112.2K 11.7K 6.6K APP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $450.00 $35.5K 888 2.2K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $250.00 $264.0K 3.0K 1.6K COHR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $90.00 $58.5K 259 1.1K ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $155.00 $43.3K 576 855 AAOI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $30.00 $27.5K 7.3K 733 GWRE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $200.00 $332.8K 81 707 TWLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $110.00 $25.4K 148 650 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $135.00 $600.0K 3.3K 508

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 143 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.1K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 35507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.2K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 11701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $4451.0 per contract. There were 888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 330 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $264.0K, with a price of $13206.0 per contract. There were 3080 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COHR (NYSE:COHR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 148 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $1970.0 per contract. There were 576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAOI (NASDAQ:AAOI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 29 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 7398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GWRE (NYSE:GWRE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 416 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $332.8K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 81 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 707 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO (NYSE:TWLO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 211 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 302 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $600.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 3345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

