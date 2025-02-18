10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $150.00 $29.4K 123.2K 8.9K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $120.00 $28.0K 20.2K 6.7K ZETA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $30.00 $39.7K 541 3.2K ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $110.00 $44.3K 2.9K 3.0K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $190.00 $67.0K 1.2K 2.4K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $170.00 $166.4K 11.6K 2.1K FTNT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $100.00 $168.7K 3.1K 2.1K WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $75.00 $33.0K 13.2K 2.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $130.00 $29.4K 5.6K 1.6K DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $155.00 $194.5K 346 1.4K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $588.0 per contract. There were 123284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8983 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $1001.0 per contract. There were 20299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6726 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZETA (NYSE:ZETA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 284 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANET (NYSE:ANET), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $568.0 per contract. There were 2943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3034 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on February 28, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.0K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 1298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 332 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.4K, with a price of $7235.0 per contract. There were 11611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTNT (NASDAQ:FTNT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 696 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.7K, with a price of $3750.0 per contract. There were 3155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 13251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 122 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 5635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1619 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 1400 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $194.5K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1407 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.