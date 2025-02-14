10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $136.00 $45.0K 30.3K 126.8K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $45.00 $57.0K 32.5K 45.4K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $123.00 $74.5K 1.0K 3.4K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $30.00 $36.7K 16.2K 2.6K FTNT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $100.00 $163.9K 222 2.2K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $170.00 $308.4K 12.8K 1.6K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $115.00 $73.0K 14.1K 1.5K ALAB CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $100.00 $36.6K 1.1K 1.0K CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $345.00 $29.0K 258 763 AUR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $10.50 $29.7K 1 637

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 501 contract(s) at a $136.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 30364 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126875 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 32579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45432 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.5K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 1074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3407 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 126 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 16242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTNT (NASDAQ:FTNT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 700 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.9K, with a price of $3280.0 per contract. There were 222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 336 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $308.4K, with a price of $7710.0 per contract. There were 12864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1635 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 14197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1598 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALAB (NASDAQ:ALAB), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 188 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 1105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on February 28, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $727.0 per contract. There were 258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 763 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AUR (NASDAQ:AUR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 270 contract(s) at a $10.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.