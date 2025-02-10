10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $135.00 $96.6K 41.2K 100.5K BBAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $61.2K 2.0K 37.8K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/14/25 $220.00 $92.5K 1.4K 7.5K AIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.50 $27.5K 5.4K 4.9K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $405.00 $27.2K 3.5K 2.7K LSCC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $60.00 $51.3K 2.5K 2.4K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $70.00 $27.0K 5.3K 1.1K DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $110.00 $45.7K 2.8K 789 IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $12.50 $25.3K 12.4K 643 MPWR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $660.00 $34.7K 53 581

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.6K, with a price of $242.0 per contract. There were 41278 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBAI (NYSE:BBAI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 340 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 2025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 14, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.5K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 1453 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AIOT (NASDAQ:AIOT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 5449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $405.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 3507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2791 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LSCC (NASDAQ:LSCC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 311 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 2595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 340 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $5400.0 per contract. There were 5365 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.7K, with a price of $915.0 per contract. There were 2836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 789 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 195 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 12481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MPWR (NASDAQ:MPWR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 57 contract(s) at a $660.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 53 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

