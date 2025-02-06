10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $128.00 $30.7K 33.9K 115.5K BBAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.00 $128.7K 21.8K 11.9K PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/07/25 $102.00 $27.5K 3.3K 7.7K CRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/07/25 $340.00 $38.7K 507 6.8K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $190.00 $50.1K 6.1K 4.3K AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $90.00 $32.6K 189 3.5K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $210.00 $32.4K 1.2K 1.2K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $21.00 $34.5K 18.0K 1.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $430.00 $506.5K 4.1K 1.0K CRDO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $80.00 $70.3K 5.8K 1.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $128.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 33927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115542 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBAI (NYSE:BBAI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 990 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.7K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 21894 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $102.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $627.0 per contract. There were 3376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 338 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6895 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $4178.0 per contract. There were 6158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 99 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $2330.0 per contract. There were 189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 1284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 18084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 344 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 131 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $506.5K, with a price of $3867.0 per contract. There were 4120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRDO (NASDAQ:CRDO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 138 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.3K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 5816 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

