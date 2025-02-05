10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $125.00 $35.6K 66.7K 122.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $112.00 $30.0K 877 21.3K BBAI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $8.00 $33.8K 2.2K 6.9K MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/07/25 $340.00 $94.0K 2.8K 3.0K DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $448.7K 11.2K 2.1K GLW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $55.00 $279.0K 48.9K 2.0K ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $80.00 $98.9K 5.1K 1.5K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $230.00 $42.6K 2.0K 1.4K RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $15.00 $26.5K 2.4K 956 MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $90.00 $570.4K 334 620

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 66774 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 7, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 877 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBAI (NYSE:BBAI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 2289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 7, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.0K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 2867 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3087 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 345 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 316 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $448.7K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 11267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLW (NYSE:GLW), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 1550 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $279.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 48990 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2012 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 498 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 185 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.9K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 5100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 191 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $1705.0 per contract. There were 2052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 295 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 2494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 956 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 345 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 620 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $570.4K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

