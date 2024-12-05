10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $146.00 $25.4K 30.2K 110.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $440.00 $96.8K 8.8K 25.8K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $270.00 $30.6K 33.8K 12.4K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $400.00 $28.0K 5.5K 9.8K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/13/24 $26.00 $32.1K 5.5K 4.6K RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.50 $26.0K 13.9K 4.0K BTDR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $20.00 $43.0K 9.5K 3.7K SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $13.00 $31.0K 426 3.5K APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $400.00 $796.1K 2.1K 2.4K AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $180.00 $53.5K 4.6K 1.8K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $146.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 30209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110052 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.8K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 8823 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25831 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 990 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 33812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 5507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9826 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $214.0 per contract. There were 5512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4638 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 13971 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BTDR (NASDAQ:BTDR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 9516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3705 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOUN (NASDAQ:SOUN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on December 13, 2024. Parties traded 179 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP (NASDAQ:APP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 214 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $796.1K, with a price of $3720.0 per contract. There were 2147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 78 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 4686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1862 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

