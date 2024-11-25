10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $37.00 $47.5K 11.8K 19.9K PCOR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $75.00 $59.1K 10.0K 8.5K WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $72.50 $29.7K 3.6K 6.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $417.50 $44.2K 3.6K 5.9K WOLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.00 $118.9K 5.9K 4.8K ALAB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $105.00 $78.7K 1.2K 4.7K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1080.00 $32.3K 3.6K 3.0K VSAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.00 $89.6K 805 2.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $160.00 $94.9K 10.1K 2.0K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $86.0K 14.0K 1.5K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 11870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19963 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PCOR (NYSE:PCOR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 116 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 10004 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 116 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $256.0 per contract. There were 3655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6012 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $417.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $221.0 per contract. There were 3659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5924 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOLF (NYSE:WOLF), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1034 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.9K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 5934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4899 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALAB (NASDAQ:ALAB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 129 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.7K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 1280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $1080.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $3239.0 per contract. There were 3697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VSAT (NASDAQ:VSAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 995 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.6K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 805 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 417 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.9K, with a price of $2373.0 per contract. There were 10192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2064 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 417 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 94 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $915.0 per contract. There were 14021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

