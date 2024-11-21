10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $155.00 $45.1K 174.0K 260.1K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $30.00 $36.3K 33.8K 43.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $227.50 $54.2K 14.2K 30.6K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $550.00 $31.2K 4.7K 12.2K SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $167.50 $38.5K 1.9K 12.1K CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $360.00 $138.9K 3.4K 3.0K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $136.00 $109.2K 2.5K 2.5K RCAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.00 $26.0K 2.6K 2.2K IONQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $28.00 $98.2K 5.0K 2.0K DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $150.00 $27.0K 1.1K 1.4K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 4029 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $11.0 per contract. There were 174065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 33874 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 217 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 14297 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 22, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $624.0 per contract. There were 4751 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 22, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 1912 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 142 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.9K, with a price of $977.0 per contract. There were 3442 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3041 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 473 contract(s) at a $136.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.2K, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 2543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCAT (NASDAQ:RCAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 2673 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 390 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.2K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 5055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2096 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 227 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 1101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1472 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

